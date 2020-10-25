White House passed out polling data on Air Force One — and it backfired spectacularly

Elections analyst Jacob Rubashkin shared a tweet from Katherine Faulders Sunday that showed a printout of a poll that was left on every seat in the press cabin.



“Okay, what are the odds whoever printed these out on AF1 totally missed that it was just ‘Those Who Haven’t Voted Yet’?”

He later added, “Because what this really means is ‘Biden campaign has banked so many votes that they can be more targeted in their organizing efforts over the last week, while Trump campaign has to do everything they can to make sure all their supports come out on Election Day without issue.'”

