White House passed out polling data on Air Force One — and it backfired spectacularly
Elections analyst Jacob Rubashkin shared a tweet from Katherine Faulders Sunday that showed a printout of a poll that was left on every seat in the press cabin.
“Okay, what are the odds whoever printed these out on AF1 totally missed that it was just ‘Those Who Haven’t Voted Yet’?”
He later added, “Because what this really means is ‘Biden campaign has banked so many votes that they can be more targeted in their organizing efforts over the last week, while Trump campaign has to do everything they can to make sure all their supports come out on Election Day without issue.'”
— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) October 25, 2020
In an interview Sunday afternoon with CNN's Ana Cabrera, investigative journalist and author Carl Bernstein reported that there are currently "6, 8, 10 Republicans in the Senate who are talking with each other about how to restrain what they regard as an out-of-control, almost madman... who is determined to do anything to hold on to office regardless of its legality."
Bernstein did not mention the names of the senators, but he did add that there was a power play being created behind-the-scenes if President Donald J. Trump used "provocative acts to undermine the Constitution."
Trump has stated repeatedly that he will not concede if the election results reveal a Joe Biden victory.
President Donald Trump intends to fire multiple top officials if he wins re-election, according to a new report by Axios.
"If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper," Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene reported Sunday, citing "two people who've discussed these officials' fates with the president."