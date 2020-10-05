Quantcast
White House reporter reveals why she fears she caught COVID during West Wing outbreak

Published

1 min ago

on

CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid (screengrab).

CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid on Monday revealed why she is working from home after being in proximity with Trump administration officials who have tested positive fore the virus.

Reid posted a photo showing her sitting in the front row at Thursday’s White House press briefing.

While Reid was wearing a mask, she was in proximity to two Trump administration officials who were not doing so and have subsequently tested positive for the disease.

2020 Election

CNN’s Acosta worried about ‘Patient Zero’ Trump bringing virus ‘back to the White House’

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Moments before President Donald J. Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center to return home to the White House via Marine One, CNN's Jim Acosta referred to the president as "patient zero."

"They'll try to ask him [Trump] some questions as he comes into the White House," Acosta said. "But keep in mind this is not just the president returning to the White House. This may be patient zero. This is the virus coming back to the White House."

Acosta dug into the depths of what it was really like at the White House with so many staffers having fallen ill with COVID-19 and out of commission.

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump takes off COVID mask before entering the White House with the virus

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

2020 Election

Trump did not like the two questions reporters shouted as he left Walter Reed: Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center wearing a mask and gesturing as he headed back to the White House. But it was what happened before he sat down in his vehicle that made reporters' heads turn.

Yahoo’s Hunter Walker was the traveling print pool reporter who shouted the two questions Trump declined to acknowledge.

"Mr. President, how many of your staff are sick?" Walker asked. "How many of your staff are sick?"

Walker then asked, "Do you think you might be a superspreader, Mr. President?"

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7wnhzr

“Nicolle, I’m pretty certain he didn’t like those two questions,” MSNBC’S Brian Williams said.

