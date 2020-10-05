White House reporter reveals why she fears she caught COVID during West Wing outbreak
CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid on Monday revealed why she is working from home after being in proximity with Trump administration officials who have tested positive fore the virus.
Reid posted a photo showing her sitting in the front row at Thursday’s White House press briefing.
While Reid was wearing a mask, she was in proximity to two Trump administration officials who were not doing so and have subsequently tested positive for the disease.
I sat in close proximity to two maskless, now COVID positive, White House staffers at last Thursday’s briefing. So I am now working from home & getting regular COVID tests. pic.twitter.com/B8JdrLEq55
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) October 5, 2020
