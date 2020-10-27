Quantcast
Connect with us

White House science office boasts Trump ‘ended’ COVID-19 pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One at John Wayne Airport. (Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock.com)

On Tuesday, Politico reported that the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy is touting “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” among the list of supposed accomplishments of President Donald Trump’s first term.

“The list, included in a press release from the Office of Science and Technology Policy, credits the administration for taking ‘decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease,'” reported Brianna Ehley. “It’s the latest inaccurate claim from the administration on the severity of the pandemic, which Trump has downplayed throughout his reelection campaign, and as Vice President Mike Pence’s office is dealing with an outbreak.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 220,000 Americans as of late October, is nowhere near ending, and while several potential vaccines are in development, all are a long way from widespread availability.

“Last week, the country set a new record of 83,000 cases in a single day, and the seven-day case average is now hovering around 70,000 — more than any other time during the pandemic,” said the report. “Over 42,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, up from about 30,000 one month ago, according to the Covid Tracking Project.”

The president himself has gone back to holding mask-optional rallies following his own hospitalization from the disease.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump and Kushner ripped on MSNBC for ‘the dumbest, most suicidal, self-sabotaging politics’

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Tuesday, contributor John Heilman said it's hard to think of a "stupider thing to do politically in the closing days of a campaign" than to insult African Americans.

Heilman was referring to recent comments from Jared Kushner where he said the African American community has to "want to be successful" in order to benefit from Republican policies.

"So what's the dumbest thing you could do if you're Jared Kushner, the son-in-law?" Heilman said. "Go out and say a bunch of racist crap that would not only inflame African Americans, rightly so, but would give the most powerful motivator of Black turnout in the country, Barack Obama, as talking point as powerful as that one -- you heard Obama going after Jared Kushner ... he was driving the message of raising the stakes for that voting cohort that matters so much, is literally the dumbest, most suicidal, self-sabotaging piece of politics I've seen."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump says militia that sought to kidnap and kill Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer was ‘maybe a problem, maybe it wasn’t’

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

In a startling moment during his Michigan rally Tuesday, President Donald Trump implied that the militia that attempted to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was maybe or maybe not all that big of a problem.

“People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t," Trump told his rally.

It's a commonly used tactic by Trump to say things like "people say" or "some say" or raise hypotheticals so that it gives him the ability to say "I don't think that, people do." But he has never been able to cite the actual person that said that to him.

In this case, one would assume all political leaders would oppose kidnapping and killing a political leader regardless of the party to which he or she belongs. In Ohio they've opted for a gentler approach, merely trying to recall Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for his mask mandate.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘No wonder he’s losing suburban women’: Trump flattened for promise he’s putting ‘your husbands back to work’

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is drawing ire from women as his closing message to female voters is, "We’re getting your husbands back to work!"

Trump made the statement to a cheering crowd in Michigan Tuesday, though he didn't clarify what women should do if they work outside of the home and have been laid off due to the pandemic. It also appears the president has decided to ignore unmarried women entirely.

See the

https://twitter.com/Carmen50/status/1321180829259710464

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE