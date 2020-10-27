White House science office boasts Trump ‘ended’ COVID-19 pandemic

On Tuesday, Politico reported that the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy is touting “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” among the list of supposed accomplishments of President Donald Trump’s first term.
“The list, included in a press release from the Office of Science and Technology Policy, credits the administration for taking ‘decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease,'” reported Brianna Ehley. “It’s the latest inaccurate claim from the administration on the severity of the pandemic, which Trump has downplayed throughout his reelection campaign, and as Vice President Mike Pence’s office is dealing with an outbreak.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 220,000 Americans as of late October, is nowhere near ending, and while several potential vaccines are in development, all are a long way from widespread availability.
“Last week, the country set a new record of 83,000 cases in a single day, and the seven-day case average is now hovering around 70,000 — more than any other time during the pandemic,” said the report. “Over 42,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, up from about 30,000 one month ago, according to the Covid Tracking Project.”
The president himself has gone back to holding mask-optional rallies following his own hospitalization from the disease.
