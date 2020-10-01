Quantcast
Connect with us

White man insists he’s not racist after shooting up Black family’s home

Published

3 hours ago

on

A Michigan man is facing nine criminal counts in the wake of a violent campaign of intimidation against a Black family who are his neighbors, but he insists he’s not racist and wants the family to forgive him, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Michael John Frederick, Jr., who is white, is accused of firing multiple gunshots into the home and vehicle of the family, writing graffiti on their vehicle and slashing tires.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am extremely regretful of what I did,” he said of his attacks against Eddie and Candace Hall. “I can say it’s not like me. I acted way out of character. This wasn’t about the color of anyone’s skin.”

But according to a police detective who testified in court, Frederick “claimed he targeted [the Halls] due to a Black Lives matter sign that had been displayed in the front window of the house.” The words “terrorist,” “black lives matter,” “get the f— out” and “not welcome” with a swastika were reportedly written on the family’s truck.

The two most severe of his charges — discharging a firearm at a building — is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

During an arraignment this Thursday on the charges, Warren District Court Judge Michael reprimanded Frederick, saying that it’s of “great concern to me if, in fact, these things do bear out to be true. People should reasonably be able to disagree about politics without it resorting to violence.”

“If you have a disagreement with someone about facts, engage them in conversation, try to figure things out,” the judge continued. “That’s what America is about. But using violence, whether motivated by race or politics or hatred or acrimony, I don’t care. That is not what America is about. We have enough problems in this country without people shooting or violence or disruptions or riots or looting or burning over politics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Think what you want to think. Believe what you want to believe,” Chupa said. “But if you expect people to respect your opinions, then perhaps you should do the same for others. I’m greatly concerned about the allegation that violence was used as a result of opinion difference.”

Frederick is scheduled to appear in court again on October 13 and October 20.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace breaks down the 3 big lies in Trump’s 2020 disinformation campaign

Published

1 min ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace drew upon her experience as a former top political communications strategist to break down the three major lies President Donald Trump is pushing as we approach the November election.

Prior to her career in broadcast journalism, the "Deadline: White House" anchor was a top Republican strategist on presidential campaigns and in the George W. Bush White House.

"So how bad was Donald Trump's debate performance Tuesday night?" Wallace asked rhetorically. "Well, it was so bad that Vladimir Putin might be able to give his trolls some extra vacation time ahead of the 2020 election, because Donald Trump is doing all of his own chaos creation this time around, rendering the Russian disinformation campaign second in effectiveness to Donald Trump's own spread of disinformation and sowing of discord."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams feels personally ‘abused’ by Trump

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams has spent an overwhelming amount of time, energy and money supporting President Donald Trump. He tried to rewrite history on the Charlottesville riots and has defended the president for years. But the Tuesday evening debate seems to have broken him.

In a video, Mr. Adams lamented that Trump had every opportunity to take down a Democratic talking point about him being a racist. But he didn't.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Scheme of the devil’: Southern Baptist leaders repudiate Trump’s views on white supremacy

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Senior leaders within the Southern Baptist Convention are speaking out against white supremacy in the wake of President Trump's controversial comments where he called on the far-right nationalist group Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by," the Christian Post reports.

"When asked to condemn white supremacy, every single one of us should be ready to do so. Racism is, sadly, not extinct, and we know from our Southern Baptist history the effects of the horrific sins of racism and hatred," SBC President J.D. Greear said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE