White nationalist group ‘training for violence’ as Trump’s defeat grows likelier: report
On Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Patriot Front, a white supremacist group formed from the collapse of groups that participated in the Charlottesville neo-Nazi riots, is preparing for civil unrest as they believe President Donald Trump’s re-election is a lost cause.
“BuzzFeed News has received a cache of hundreds of messages exchanged by Patriot Front members on Rocket.Chat, an encrypted group messaging app,” reported Jane Lytvynenko. “In logs of the chats, all from this year, around 280 members of the group discuss grandiose goals — creating a white ethnostate from the existing United States. The group wants to expel immigrants, people of color, and Jews, remaking the fabric of America.”
“The messages reveal a sophisticated network of extremists who are training for violence,” said the report. “The men, who believe the United States is a nation that belongs only to white people, wear uniforms made up of bomber jackets, face coverings, and beige khakis, mandate weight loss and intense workouts, and regularly practice hand-to-hand combat. Some openly call themselves “supremacist” and revere Hitler and Mussolini.”
Some of those in the chat have made clear that they believe it doesn’t even matter who wins the election.
“It does not matter what people personally believe about it,” wrote Thomas Rousseau, the leader of the group. “Casting a ballot is a submissive gesture to legitimize tyranny. It is fundamentally amoral. It is done as an insult to the nation’s cause and the organization.”
“I feel like jews immigrants and mustims [sic] are a malicious threat to the united States and it’s economy that’s why the people are in current state of civil unrest these n!##3π’$ are causing them selves to be shot by the police and Making the split even bigger,” wrote “Vincent,” a member who claims to be in Kentucky. “I feel as if there’s going to be a huge race war and us whites will come out on top. How do you feel about this statement?”
2020 Election
‘Would make your head spin’: Omarosa explains dynamics between ‘repulsed’ Melania Trump and the president
Discussing yet another incident that saw first lady Melania Trump abruptly pull her hand away from her husband, Donald Trump, former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman -- who has known the couple for years -- hinted that they have a difficult relationship before adding that the president's wife often expresses disgust with him.
In an interview reported by the Daily Mail, Manigault Newman -- who got her start with the president on 'The Apprentice' -- recalled interactions between the two and labeled their relationship, which has included the president's dalliance with an adult film star, "very strange."
2020 Election
‘Black Voices for Trump’ pastor whitewashes Jared Kushner’s racist comments as ‘absolutely true’
Rev. John Coats, head of the "Black Voices for Trump" group, on Tuesday dismissed racist remarks made by President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
In an interview on Fox News on Monday, Kushner had slammed Black Americans for "complaining" and suggested that they do not want to be successful.
Coats was asked about the remarks during an interview on MSNBC.
"Did it hurt the campaign yesterday when a senior adviser used what many see as a racial stereotype, suggesting that Blacks don't want to be successful?" MSNBC's Chris Jansing asked the pastor.
2020 Election
What to do if you change your mind about voting by mail
If you’ve received a mail ballot but have changed your mind and want to vote in person, there’s some good news: You probably can do this.
The details differ from state to state. In some, you’ll be allowed to cast a regular ballot, and in others you’ll cast a “provisional” ballot, to be counted once election officials determine you haven’t already voted.
You may need to bring your mail ballot to the polling place or election office and hand it to election workers to have it voided, or destroy it yourself, and you might be required to sign an affidavit stating that you did not already vote by mail.