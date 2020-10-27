White nationalist group ‘training for violence’ as Trump’s defeat grows likelier: report

On Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Patriot Front, a white supremacist group formed from the collapse of groups that participated in the Charlottesville neo-Nazi riots, is preparing for civil unrest as they believe President Donald Trump’s re-election is a lost cause.

“BuzzFeed News has received a cache of hundreds of messages exchanged by Patriot Front members on Rocket.Chat, an encrypted group messaging app,” reported Jane Lytvynenko. “In logs of the chats, all from this year, around 280 members of the group discuss grandiose goals — creating a white ethnostate from the existing United States. The group wants to expel immigrants, people of color, and Jews, remaking the fabric of America.”

“The messages reveal a sophisticated network of extremists who are training for violence,” said the report. “The men, who believe the United States is a nation that belongs only to white people, wear uniforms made up of bomber jackets, face coverings, and beige khakis, mandate weight loss and intense workouts, and regularly practice hand-to-hand combat. Some openly call themselves “supremacist” and revere Hitler and Mussolini.”

Some of those in the chat have made clear that they believe it doesn’t even matter who wins the election.

“It does not matter what people personally believe about it,” wrote Thomas Rousseau, the leader of the group. “Casting a ballot is a submissive gesture to legitimize tyranny. It is fundamentally amoral. It is done as an insult to the nation’s cause and the organization.”

“I feel like jews immigrants and mustims [sic] are a malicious threat to the united States and it’s economy that’s why the people are in current state of civil unrest these n!##3π’$ are causing them selves to be shot by the police and Making the split even bigger,” wrote “Vincent,” a member who claims to be in Kentucky. “I feel as if there’s going to be a huge race war and us whites will come out on top. How do you feel about this statement?”

