Quantcast
Connect with us

Why Amy Coney Barrett won’t surprise anyone

Published

1 hour ago

on

- Commentary
Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Screen Grab)

I’m guessing TH Luhrmann was trying to be reassuring. In a piece published Tuesday in The Atlantic, the Stanford professor of anthropology argued that Amy Coney Barrett, as the next justice on the US Supreme Court, will be less predictable than her critics contend.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

This is because of “the possibility that she will interpret God as speaking in ways that she, and the broader conservative world, might not have anticipated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Coney Barrett is a woman who has lived out a radical critique of the modern world. She will be less vulnerable to the peer pressure of other judges than many might be, because she has a powerful moral compass, developed out of her own experience in prayer. Yes, she will likely oppose Roe v. Wade if the opportunity arises. Yes, she will likely take conservative positions. But she has a radical streak and an intensely personal God, and we should expect some surprises from her.

Like I said, I’m sure Luhrmann meant well, but she isn’t skeptical enough. It’s one thing to say Barrett comes from People of Praise, “one of many communities formed in the heady days of the late 1960s and early ’70s, when many Americans became hippies and then Christians, drawn by a radical critique of the mainstream world and the sense that by living differently together, they could bring change into the world.” It’s another to presume that will matter to a 48-year-old woman who will help shape American jurisprudence for two generations. Power has a way of changing people.

In Luhrmann’s piece I detect moreover a specter that haunts the public square when it comes to the Christian faith. How can Christians of all people be all right with taking health care away from 20 million Americans? How can Christians condone taking babies away from emigrating mothers? How can Christians tolerate banning Islam? How can these people, who profess to believe in love and kindness, do such things? The answer comes in two simple parts. One, Christians can be terrible people. Two, Christians can be terrible Christians. Who they say they are might not be the same thing as who they really are. Faith, as we Unitarian-Universalists like to say, doesn’t mean much till it’s in practice. Only then can we assess whether it’s good or bad.

Fact is, for lots of Christians, especially the anarchic sort with whom Barrett has chosen to associate, loving God isn’t the point so much as fearing Him. God, they believe, will damn them to an eternity of pain and suffering if they don’t do as He says. This version of God is petty, vindictive and mean—and an outrage to anyone of any faith worshiping a loving God—but that doesn’t matter. What matters is obedience. To obey is to be good. To disobey is to be bad. Love is fear. Morality is authority. “A powerful moral compass,” as Luhrmann said it, sounds great, but on whose authority? Since Donald Trump was elected, Barrett has been talked as a potential Supreme Court pick, and there’s a very good reason for that. She’d be the final step in a decades’ long series of steps to not only overturn Roe but also establish a de facto state religion.

I’m obviously taking a liberal view of conservative Christian theology, but as it happens, it’s a popular one. Most Christians, and most religious Americans, do not and will not worship a vindictive God. They worship one who calls on them to act in love. This theological schism—between worshiping a God of the past prepared to punish you forever and worshiping a God of the present prepared to love you no matter what—is critical to bear in mind. One is pre-modern. One is modern. The entire point of People of Praise, and other separatist groups, is standing in opposition to modernity, which is to say, taking a political position against democratic politics. As Luhrmann said, “Barrett is a woman who has lived out a radical critique of the modern world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the problem.

Her religious background makes her predictable.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Donald Trump is unhinged’: MSNBC doctor demands Dr. Tony Fauci resign in protest

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

During a segment that aired on MSNBC Wednesday called Deadline: White House, Nicolle Wallace spoke with the network's public health analyst Dr. Irwin Redlener about the 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day and 217,000 confirmed deaths.

"So, this is actually a very dangerous and unpredictable time as far as the COVID-19 is concerned and its spread," Redlener said. "...We talk about almost 8 million cases now in the U.S. These are cases confirmed by testing and probably 10 times that number are actually infected. That means about 80 million Americans are probably infected at this point and the fatality rate shows really no sign in letting up. We have a lot to talk about in terms of all this and what does it mean? And what should the president be doing? It's almost a waste of time to talk about what the president should be doing and I'd like to retract that suggestion because he actually, as it turns out, doesn't know what he is doing - and a lack of forthrightness, his dishonesty that is endemic to everything that comes out of his mouth at this point, we really cannot trust him."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Kamala Harris corners Amy Coney Barrett on climate change in epic congressional grilling

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

At the second day of questioning in the Supreme Court hearing, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) grilled Judge Amy Coney Barrett on how she will apply science on the bench — and got her to admit she believes climate change is a political debate as opposed to a scientific fact.

"Scientific consensus has grown even more and stronger that climate change is real, and it is caused by manmade greenhouse gas pollution and it poses significant threats to human life," said Harris. "If a case that comes before you would require you to consider scientific evidence, my question is, will you defer to scientists and those with expertise in the relevant issues before rendering a judgment?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP governor ‘cannot support Donald Trump for president’: report

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

According to reports, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker has released a statement declaring that he will not be supporting President Trump for reelection.

"The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He'll leave the election analysis to the pundits," Lizzy Guyton, the governor's communications director, said in a statement.

#BREAKING: @MassGovernor releases statement saying “he “cannot support Donald Trump for President” #wcvb pic.twitter.com/SPV2MY0ykh

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE