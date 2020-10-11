Why the Gulf is getting hammered in this record hurricane season but the East Coast has been spared
PHILADELPHIA — When Hurricane Delta smashed ashore along the Louisiana coast at 6 p.m. Friday it became the 10th tropical storm to make landfall in the United States in 2020, breaking a record that had survived more than a century.It was the seventh storm to land on the Gulf shores, which have been a tropical-storm punching bag in this ultra-busy and peculiar season. It also was the second significant hurricane in six weeks to target the same region of southwestern Louisiana. Its predecessor, Hurricane Laura, was blamed for 14 deaths.By comparison, the Atlantic Coast has been showered with luc…
Trump claims in COVID interview he’s taking ‘strong look’ at existence of UFOs
A Fox News interview with President Donald Trump ended on an odd noted on Sunday after the host asked if the president was aware of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
The interview, which had largely focused on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, took a strange turn with just seconds to go.
"I've got to ask you this final question," Fox News host Maria Bartiromo announced. "Can you explain why the Department of Defense has set up a UFO task force?"
"Mr. President, as we wrap up here, are there UFOs?" she wondered.
"Well, I'm going to have to check on that," Trump replied. "I mean, I've heard that. I heard that two days ago. So I'll check on that. I'll take a good strong look at that."
CNN’s Tapper trashes Trump as a ‘vector of disease’ in scorching closing commentary
CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper raked Donald Trump over the coals during his closing comments on Sunday for heading out on the campaign trail despite still being sick with the coronavirus.
After pointing out how members of the president's cabinet are doing all they can to use their departments to help the president's faltering re-election campaign, Tapper slammed the president for putting the health of his fans at risk.
"One of President Trump's skills during this era has been to behave with so little regard to basic decency, that those who try to uphold the standards get accused of being partisan," Tapper stated. "Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just admitted this week he hasn't gone to the White House in months because of how the president and his team there behave with so little regard for basic health and safety guidelines."
Trump announces he’s ‘immune’ and can’t get COVID ‘for maybe a long time, maybe a short time’
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is "immune" from COVID-19 and that it could last for "a lifetime."
"It seems like I'm immune so I can go way out of a basement," Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "Because you have to run a country, you have to get out of a basement. It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. But I'm immune."
"So the president is in very good shape to fight the battle," he said.
