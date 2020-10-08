With this California startup, no need for whiskey to age
Silicon Valley is now taking aim at whiskey aged in barrels, with a start-up promising to mature spirits on a large scale in days instead of years with the same taste, color and aroma.
Bespoken Spirits, created by two partners in Menlo Park, California, said Wednesday it had raised $2.6 million in seed funding to launch its accelerated spirits aging process.
The company claims that its patent-pending system could save the spirits industry more than $20 billion a year.
“Our sustainable approach helps customers go from concept to bottle in just days,” said co-founder Stu Aaron.
“We tailor the customer’s spirit to meet their specifications, using materials science and data analytics to save them years of time and as much as 70 percent of their costs.
“This is accelerated maturation 2.0.”
According to a Bespoken statement, there are more than 9.1 million barrels of bourbon and other spirits aging just in the state of Kentucky.
Each year, nearly 20 million gallons of spirits are lost “to evaporation due to the wasteful, time-consuming and antiquated barrel aging process.”
The company says that its proprietary technology “extracts the key elements of the barrel that enhance aroma, color and taste (ACT), managing the critical chemical reactions… enabling billions of bespoken recipes within days, not years.”
‘Smell of rust and antiseptic’
Whiskey usually takes at least three years to age, and the bulk of its flavor comes from the oak barrels used during the maturation process.
“The traditional spirits production process is outdated, imprecise, unpredictable, unsustainable and inefficient,” said co-founder Martin Janousek.
“We’ve reimagined the process with modern science and sustainable technology, using the same all natural elements of wood, toast, and char.”
Bespoken whiskeys and bourbons are already sold in stores and have even won competitions, the company says.
But how does it taste?
The reviewer at WhiskeyWash.com gave it middling scores.
“My first impression was of the smell of rust and antiseptic — not the most inviting of notes right out of the gate,” reviewer John Dover wrote after tasting Bespoken whiskey distilled with bourbon mash.
“It tastes of plastic with a hint of banana bread, like biting into your afternoon snack but forgetting to unwrap the cellophane first,” he added.
He was a bit kinder when reviewing Bespoken’s rye whiskey flavored with charred American Oak staves.
“Drinking this was similar to sitting down to a cooled bowl of oatmeal with raisins,” he wrote. “There was an oakiness to the rye with a sharp cinnamon note on the front of the tongue.”
Investors include T.J Rodgers, owner of Clos de la Tech wine, and ex-pro baseball player Derek Jeter.
Breaking Banner
‘White House having PTSD’ over Trump’s COVID-19 infection: NYT reporter
A New York Times reporter described the White House as shell-shocked over President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection that's spreading among senior administration officials and staffers.
Times reporter Peter Baker appeared Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he said aides and staffers remained fearful and furious over the COVID-19 outbreak that has upended the presidential campaign and sent many of them home to await test results.
"It's a White House having PTSD right now," Baker said. "It's just an extraordinary situation for this place. It is the leading coronavirus hot spot in the nation's capital."
2020 Election
Debate Commission announces second debate will be virtual with candidates in separate remote locations
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be a "virtual" town hall where both candidates will communicate with voters from remote locations.
The debate, which is scheduled to occur next week, was originally supposed to be an in-person affair, although that got completely upended when President Donald Trump got infected with the novel coronavirus last week.
While Trump and Biden will be in separate locations, town hall meeting participants and moderator Steve Scully will all be located centrally in Miami.
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Trump’s chief of staff broke pandemic rules by throwing ‘lavish’ wedding for daughter
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows earlier this year violated rules against mass gatherings when he threw an indoor wedding for his daughter in Georgia that included dozens of guests.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Meadows hosted a "lavish" wedding for his daughter back in May in Atlanta's Biltmore Ballrooms.
The wedding had around 70 guests, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and was set in a room with "crystal chandeliers, marble floors and a frame of soaring Roman arches."