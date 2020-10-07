Quantcast
Racist woman bites Black security guard in wild brawl – but fails to escape after bystanders intervene

Published

2 mins ago

on

Kashmire Duran, 37, assaulted a Black security guard and shouted racial slurs at a supermarket in West Hollywood, California, in an incident that was captured on video.

KTLA reports that security guard Natosha Lawson said she intervened when she saw Duran arguing with her father, but Duran then turned her anger towards her.

“She gets a water bottle and she throws it at me and says get the f— out of here,” Lawson said. During the course of the confrontation, Duran lobbed the N-word at Lawson more than once.

Lawson said that a physical struggle started when Duran shoved her phone in her face.

“Then she catches my finger in her mouth and proceeds to chomp down on my finger,” Lawson said.

When Duran and her father tried to drive away, a passerby stood in front of the car until police arrived.

Duran was arrested and faces a possible felony charge.

Watch KTLA’s report on the story below:

Trump appears to be driven by a sick and disordered motive as he kills potential COVID relief

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

No one knows why the president all of a sudden Tuesday put the kibosh on stimulus talks. Maybe it’s the meds Donald Trump is on. Maybe he’s crazy. Maybe he’s stupid. Maybe he’s bad at politics. Maybe he’s going to take the country down with him. Maybe, as the wags on Twitter often say, it’s a combination of all the above.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

One thing’s for sure, everyone’s puzzled. The Washington press corps is expressing bemusement openly. Axios’ Jonathan Swan said that, “I truly don’t understand this, and nor do a number of people who advise the president. It’s like he’s trying to lose.”

Donald Trump Jr. baselessly accuses Nancy Pelosi of having ‘substance issues’ during bizarre Fox interview

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has "substance issues" as he fired back at her for her latest criticism of his father, President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Fox News, Trump Jr. was asked to weigh in on Pelosi's criticism of the president's decision to abruptly and unilaterally end negotiations for the next stimulus bill. More specifically, the president's son was asked about his reaction to Pelosi raising concerns about whether or not Trump is mentally capable of making such critical decisions since he is said to be on antiviral medications and steroids due to complications of coronavirus.

