Woman goes ballistic and physically attacks Black family members at gender reveal party

An elderly woman in California who was outraged over a neighbor’s gender reveal party was caught on camera becoming physically violent in what her neighbors say was a racially motivated incident, KRON4 reports.

At one point in the video, the woman can be seen kicking the front door of the house and hitting the phone out of the hand of the person recording.

Elijah Johnson, who attended the party with his family, says the woman blocked the street, kicked his car, and yelled at his family to leave, claiming the party was illegal.

According to Johnson, who is Black, the woman’s outburst was racially motivated. According to the homeowner, he expected the woman to get upset because the party was taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch KRON4’s report on the story below: