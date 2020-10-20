Quantcast
Woman goes ballistic and physically attacks Black family members at gender reveal party

8 mins ago

An elderly woman in California who was outraged over a neighbor’s gender reveal party was caught on camera becoming physically violent in what her neighbors say was a racially motivated incident, KRON4 reports.

At one point in the video, the woman can be seen kicking the front door of the house and hitting the phone out of the hand of the person recording.

Elijah Johnson, who attended the party with his family, says the woman blocked the street, kicked his car, and yelled at his family to leave, claiming the party was illegal.

According to Johnson, who is Black, the woman’s outburst was racially motivated. According to the homeowner, he expected the woman to get upset because the party was taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch KRON4’s report on the story below:


Mark Meadows admits under oath that Trump lied about declassifying Russia probe documents

2 mins ago

October 20, 2020

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump declared that he had declassified all documents related to Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election -- but now his own chief of staff is saying under oath that isn't true.

On October 6th, the president claimed on Twitter that "all Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago," and then added that "Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country."

In a follow-up tweet, the president similarly wrote, "I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax."

Eric Trump deletes fake image of Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump 2020 hats after humilation on Twitter

5 mins ago

October 20, 2020

Eric Trump faced backlash on Tuesday after he shared a manipulated photo that appeared to show rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing Trump hats.

President Donald Trump's son shared the image on Twitter. Soon after, the social media network flagged the tweet for using "manipulated media."

Several hours later, the tweet appeared to be deleted.

