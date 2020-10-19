Woman teaches her Sheepadoodle how to communicate using buttons
SEATTLE — If you have a pet, you’ve probably wished at some point that it could talk to you. Too bad that’s impossible … or is it? Alexis Devine would tell you that her dog can — in a way.Devine, an artist in Tacoma, Wash., has had Bunny, a female Sheepadoodle, for a year. And in that time, Devine says she’s introduced Bunny to more than 50 words by teaching her to press buttons that play words out loud.For instance, as seen in videos Devine has posted on social media, if Bunny wants to go to the park, she’ll press a button that says “park.” Or, if she wants to play, she’ll hit the button for …
These 6 key battleground states will decide the 2020 presidential election — and Trump trails Biden in all of them
The November 3 US presidential election is boiling down to a handful of key states that will decide the race between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
Trump carved a narrow path to victory in 2016 by winning the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Arizona.
This time polls have him behind in all six -- albeit by narrow margins in some.
Trump also trails by a slim margin in three other states he won in 2016 -- Georgia, Iowa and Ohio, according to an average of state polls by the website RealClearPolitics (RCP).
Bruce Springsteen is back on E Street with life-affirming ‘Letter to You’
Bruce Springsteen and his stalwart E Street Band were last seen together on a 2016 tour that included two four-hour dates at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia that were the longest marathons he’s ever played.Since then, the now 71-year-old songwriter has been in contemplative, career-summation mode.He published his “Born To Run” memoir and converted it into the solo acoustic theater piece “Springsteen on Broadway.” Last year, he released “Western Stars,” an underrated stylistic departure that dipped into early 1970s country-rock melancholy.But the one thing Springsteen hadn’t given fans latel... (more…)
Toxic masculinity has become a threat to public health
It's certainly taken a lot of resilience and strength to persevere through this pandemic — particularly given the backdrop of political chaos, uncertainty and immense change in our daily lives. Yet perhaps it is this attitude of "staying strong," and acting stoically — which is rooted in a culture that favors and thrives off toxic masculinity — that has hurt and continues to hurt us the most.