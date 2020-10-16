Woman who nodded behind Trump at town hall ran as Trump-loving candidate in 2018

The woman who frequently nodded behind President Donald Trump during his town hall in Florida on Thursday night is actually a supporter who ran as a Trump-loving congressional candidate in 2018.
The Miami Herald reports that Mayra Joli, who sat behind the president and frequently nodded at his statements, unsuccessfully ran for Congress two years ago as an independent in which she garnered less than three percent of the vote against Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL) and Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.
Joli met with the president after his town hall appearance and once again told him how much she supported him.
“We have your back!” she told Trump. “You see, you see you are the best.”
“I appreciate all the support,” Trump told her in response.
When not making failed runs for Congress, Joli works as an immigration attorney and has also declared Miami’s “master of selfies.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.