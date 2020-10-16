Woman who nodded behind Trump at town hall ran as Trump-loving candidate in 2018

The woman who frequently nodded behind President Donald Trump during his town hall in Florida on Thursday night is actually a supporter who ran as a Trump-loving congressional candidate in 2018.

The Miami Herald reports that Mayra Joli, who sat behind the president and frequently nodded at his statements, unsuccessfully ran for Congress two years ago as an independent in which she garnered less than three percent of the vote against Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL) and Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.

Joli met with the president after his town hall appearance and once again told him how much she supported him.

“We have your back!” she told Trump. “You see, you see you are the best.”

“I appreciate all the support,” Trump told her in response.

When not making failed runs for Congress, Joli works as an immigration attorney and has also declared Miami’s “master of selfies.”