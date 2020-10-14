Yet another Republican tests positive for COVID-19 — right before meeting with Pence

Yet another Republican has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan, Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, posted that earlier in the day, he “was expected to appear with” Vice President Mike Pence but added: “While taking part in offsite testing protocols, I took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19.”
The GOP congressman noted, “I am awaiting the results of a PCR test, and I am self-isolating until I have confirmed results.”
The 51-year-old Huizenga, who served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2003-2009, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 and is now a member of the House Financial Services Committee.
Huizenga’s announcement follows the recent hospitalization of President Donald Trump for COVID-19. The long list of Republicans who have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently ranges from long-time Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel to Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.