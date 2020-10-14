Yet another Republican tests positive for COVID-19 — right before meeting with Pence

Yet another Republican has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan, Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, posted that earlier in the day, he “was expected to appear with” Vice President Mike Pence but added: “While taking part in offsite testing protocols, I took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19.”

The GOP congressman noted, “I am awaiting the results of a PCR test, and I am self-isolating until I have confirmed results.”

The 51-year-old Huizenga, who served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2003-2009, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 and is now a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

Huizenga’s announcement follows the recent hospitalization of President Donald Trump for COVID-19. The long list of Republicans who have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently ranges from long-time Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel to Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager.