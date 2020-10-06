‘You are gasping for air’: Trump slammed for early-morning tweet comparing COVID to the flu

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump — still recovering from COVID-19 in the White House — fired off a tweet comparing the virus to the flu, and suggesting that people are on the verge of “learning to live” with it.

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

The president’s tweet prompted a cascade of angry replies on social media.

1. We have a vaccine that we know and trust. Some people choose to not take it.

2. People are smart enough to stay away from others when they have the flu, which helps a lot.

3. Last year's flu season's estimated deaths were somewhere between 24k-62k, but the reality….. — archbishopswag (@archbishopswag) October 6, 2020

As you told Bob Woodward, COVID-19 is 5 times deadlier than the flu. But you continue to downplay it. pic.twitter.com/tpW2EqFYA1 — F1agg Σagl3t0n (@NM_Che56) October 6, 2020

That's 100,000 dead from the flu worldwide in some years, not in the US. Compare that to over 1 million from Covid-19, which is vastly undercounted in tons of countries, over several months. — Factual Discourse (@FactualDisc) October 6, 2020

Sweetie, you are gasping for air.https://t.co/5wuH4bq8Ya — GreenShades (@GreenShades9) October 6, 2020

If you need another incentive to vote Trump out, know that your vote will literally save thousands of lives. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 6, 2020

More dangerous than the Corona virus? ? Donald Trump! #TrumpLied200KDied pic.twitter.com/6ETjjYbdBj — Timothy Ferris (@irishson1916) October 6, 2020

Are we back to this shit again. It’s not the flu. Flu doesn’t kill 200k people in the spring and summer. Flu doesn’t kill the nurses and doctors treating it. #SuperSpreader #TrumpLied200KDied #RoseGardenMassacre #ETTD #LiarInChief #TrumpVirus #DonTheCon #FlushTheTurdNov3rd pic.twitter.com/RErSPJPPzd — Professor Plum in the Rose Garden with Covid 🦠🦠 (@baldie98004) October 6, 2020

Now he's back to the flu. Unbelievable. — Robert James 🌊 Soup. Can. Mini. Stroke. Nuts (@studentsfordemo) October 6, 2020

"I could have a coronavirus super spreader event in the middle of the White House lawn and not lose any votes" Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/vugehQHkTz — Charles T. Barreca (@chuckbarr21) October 6, 2020

Please continue to sink yourself. Less than 30 days to vote you out. pic.twitter.com/KSeNvmnZsf — Wendi Weiner | The Writing Guru® (@TheWritingGuru) October 6, 2020

"Wartime" president surrenders America to Corona virus. — Robert O'Biden 🇺🇲🌊 (@robertaustex) October 6, 2020

Sure, 210,000 unimportant peasants died, and lots more will die, but Donald Trump came out OK for now, and that is the only important thing in the Trumpublican world. — Bill Freese (@willfree) October 6, 2020