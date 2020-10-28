‘You’re free to go’: CNN’s Lemon tells Trump after president spends weeks complaining about going to rallies

President Donald Trump has spent the last several days at rallies complaining about how much he hates being there and how much he hates being president.

CNN’s Don Lemon played clips of the rally airing of grievances.

“I probably bottom be standing out here in the freezing rain with you,” Trump complained while in Lansing, Michigan. “I would be home in the White House doing whatever the hell I was doing. I wouldn’t be out here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We win Wisconsin, we win the whole ball game,” Trump told a crowd in Janesville, Wisconsin last week. “What the hell do you think I’m doing here on a freezing night with 45-degree wind? What do you think? Do you think I’m doing this for my health? I’m not doing this for my health.”

“I may never have to come back here again if I don’t get Iowa,” Trump told a crowd in Des Moines. “I’ll never be back!”

“By the way, nice trucks. Do you think I could hop in one and drive it the hell out of here? Get the hell out of this?” he asked a rally crowd Monday in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “I had such a good life. My life was great.”

“I mean, I’m standing here freezing,” Trump told the Omaha, Nebraska rally crowd he abandoned in the cold. “I ask you one little favor: Get the hell out and vote—the great red wave. At least you’re down there with each other. I’m all up here and that wind is blowing.”

Lemon noted that Trump doesn’t sound like he wants to be there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I didn’t hear any, ‘So happy to be here with you. The people who support me, by the way, wear a mask, keep yourselves safe. I want you to be safe,'” Lemon suggested. “Not just to get to the polls to vote for me but in your life, so you can be around for the people you love, and you can look out for them. ‘I’m so happy to be here to give you that most important message.’ No. ‘I don’t want to be here.’ ‘Drive the hell out.’ ‘What do you think, I had a better life, huh?'”

Lemon continued: “For real? For real? That’s what he’s saying. Come on! Somebody told me that, I would say, ‘You are free to go. Nobody asked you to come here. Real talk. So he thinks having to stand there, making a 45-minute speech is worse than all those people who waited for God knows how long in the bitter cold last night.”

He then told the story of Trump taking off on Air Force One Tuesday after the rally and leaving more than 4,000 rally attendees stuck without transportation back to their cars four miles away. Some of the senior citizens were so cold that they could no longer move and weren’t making sense. Over 30 were treated for hypothermia.

ADVERTISEMENT

See Lemon’s commentary in the video below: