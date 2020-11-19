Covid-19 vaccines offer hope as world leaders plan for future
France is expected to loosen its coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday as the boss of a major airline said proof of vaccination will likely become the only way people can fly in a post-pandemic world.
Hopes over Covid-19 vaccines have given a boost to virus-weary citizens across the globe, but the disease remains rampant and world leaders are urging people to be patient.
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the country — currently under lockdown — to announce a reworking of the rules following a drop in nationwide infections.
Macron’s televised speech comes a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said thanks to a major vaccine breakthrough, “the escape route is in sight” from the coronavirus crisis.
Johnson said that although the “scientific cavalry” was arriving, he warned “Christmas cannot be normal and there’s a long road to spring”.
The world is still engulfed in the unprecedented health crisis which has shattered economies, infected almost 58.9 million people and left nearly 1.4 million dead.
AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Monday said their drug had proved on average 70 percent effective at stopping the virus after trying it on 23,000 people, days after tests of two other drugs suggested they were more than 90 percent effective.
While World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the latest batch of results as light at the end of the “long dark tunnel”, he cautioned that the world had to ensure drugs were distributed fairly.
“Every government rightly wants to do everything it can to protect its people,” Tedros said. “But there is now a real risk that the poorest and most vulnerable will be trampled in the stampede for vaccines.”
Qantas vaccine rule
Australia’s Qantas announced that international travellers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to fly, becoming the first airline to suggest rules could become common across the industry.
Chief executive Alan Joyce said the carrier would implement the measure once a vaccine was made available to the public.
“Certainly, for international visitors coming out (to Australia) and people leaving the country, we think that is a necessity,” he told Channel Nine.
Joyce predicted the rule would likely become standard practice around the world as governments and airlines consider the introduction of electronic vaccination passports.
However, other major regional airlines, such as Korean Air and Japan Airlines, said it was too early to comment on what travel requirements might be when a vaccine becomes widely available.
Following Qantas’ announcement, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said “no final decision” had yet been taken on how to proceed when vaccines are available, but indicated vaccination or a strict two-week quarantine would be a condition for entry.
“We would expect that people coming to Australia whilst Covid-19 is a significant disease in the world will either be vaccinated or they will isolate,” he said.
Australia’s Victoria state announced its last coronavirus patient had been cleared of Covid-19 — a major milestone for what had been the epicentre of the country’s second wave.
But in China, where the virus was first detected late last year, hundreds of flights at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport were cancelled after a small cluster of cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers.
And officials in Hong Kong ramped up already tight social distancing measures following a local spike in infections, shuttering bars, pubs, party rooms and nightclubs. All live performances and dancing have also been banned.
Daily case numbers have approached three figures in recent days, prompting the stricter rules.
‘Selfish deaf ears’
The United States — by far the worst-hit nation — celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday, and many Americans plan to spend the holiday with extended family despite authorities warning they risk exacerbating the disease raging across the country.
Nearly 258,000 people have died nationwide and the caseload is edging towards 12.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Stopping short of issuing an outright ban, the US government’s health protection agency has for the first time called on Americans not to travel for the annual holiday, which sees families get together over turkey, yams and cranberry sauce.
Last weekend was the busiest since the start of the pandemic with more than three million people passing through US airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration, which is responsible for security checks.
“Our pleas for help have fallen on selfish deaf ears,” tweeted Cleavon Gilman, an emergency doctor in Arizona, where he said hospitals were “overwhelmed” with Covid patients.
COVID-19
CDC advisory committee discusses who should get first vaccine doses
A key committee that will advise the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on who should get the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine agreed Monday on initial priorities and an ethical framework. But the hourslong meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) demonstrated just how complicated it will be to get the vaccine into the arms of millions of people.First off, the different vaccines in development have different attributes, such as how they work and can be distributed, and it isn’t yet known which products will be approved first by the Food and Drug Admi... (more…)
COVID-19
Psychologists explain why people are still engaging in risky behavior — despite rising COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases have spiked in Pennsylvania and New Jersey over the past month, surpassing the numbers of the pandemic’s first wave in April, and yet many people have continued to meet up with friends at indoor gatherings and make plans to see family at Thanksgiving.To curb the spread, Philadelphia officials announced restrictions last Monday that closed indoor dining, gyms and museums, and limited the capacity of outdoor gatherings. Gov. Phil Murphy also introduced new restrictions on gatherings in New Jersey.But before the new restrictions took affect, people attended Halloween parties, wo... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Ammon Bundy leads ‘largely maskless’ Tiki torch march on Boise mayor’s home: report
The mayor of Boise, Idaho blasted a march on home home to protest COVID-19 restrictions by "the militia network led by Ammon Bundy" on Monday.
Bundy is notorious for being involved in multiple armed standoffs with law enforcement.
"Roughly 30 people, some bearing Tiki torches, protested outside Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s home Monday night, upset about the city's new health order issued last week in an effort to curb the coronavirus’s rampant spread," the Idaho Press reports.