500 Asian giant hornets found in nest eradicated last month in Washington
SEATTLE — State entomologists confirmed Tuesday they discovered more than 500 Asian giant hornets — including nearly 200 queens — in the nest they pulled from a tree last month.The Washington State Department of Agriculture, or WSDA, announced Oct. 23 that one of its teams had found the nest, the first in the United States, inside a tree near Blaine, Whatcom County. A team of WSDA workers set out to destroy it the following day in hopes of preventing the invasive insects from establishing a foothold here and decimating vulnerable bee populations.They initially reported it had 98 hornets inside…
More than 1,000 supporters urge Trump to stop Kansas woman’s execution
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A coalition of more than 1,000 supporters on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to stop the execution of a Kansas woman who killed an expectant mother, citing horrific abuse and mental illness.Lisa Montgomery, 52, would be the first woman executed by the federal government in 67 years. She is scheduled to die by lethal injection Dec. 8.Montgomery, from Melvern, Kansas, was convicted in 2007 of strangling 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in northwest Missouri, cutting her unborn baby from her womb and kidnapping the baby. The child was later found safe.The coalition of supp... (more…)
2 who gave depositions in Jeffrey Epstein case miss deadline for keeping their testimony secret
A deadline has passed without opposition from two parties whose depositions in the bitter lawsuit between disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s accused co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, and an Epstein accuser are set to be made public.The two nonparties in the now-settled civil dispute between Maxwell and accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre had until Nov. 5 to oppose the way their names would be redacted as well as references that might identify them.But in a filing late Tuesday in New York by Giuffre’s lawyers to U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, they said no opposition came in against the re... (more…)