A brutal supercut exposes the Trump family’s brazen lying about his record on LGBTQ rights

First Lady Melania Trump and Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, have recently exalted him as a major supporter of LGBTQ rights. But a supercut video posted by The Recount shows the opposite to be true.

The video fluctuates between clips of Melania and Tiffany Trump praising the president’s track record as very pro-LGBTQ and clips disproving their statements. When the video opens, Melania Trump is seen saying, “I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay or against equality” — and then, the video abruptly switches to a clip of CNN’s Kate Bolduan referencing “President Trump banning transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.”

In another clip, Tiffany Trump is seen praising her father’s history as very pro-LGBTQ — before switching to a clip of President Trump saying, “I’m against gay marriage. I took a lot of heat for that.”

Melania Trump is seen claiming that “Donald is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage,” followed by a clip of Trump saying, “I’m for traditional marriage.” And a clip of Tiffany Trump saying that “My father has always supported” LGBTQ rights is followed by a clip of CBS News reporter Anne-Marie Greene reporting that Trump had “ended federal protections for transgender students that allow them to use school bathrooms matching their gender identities.”

Watch the clip below: