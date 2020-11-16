A Georgia GOP clash over Trump’s defeat deepens with attacks on the vote
ATLANTA — Georgia’s top elections official forcefully debunked conspiracy theories furthered by President Donald Trump, delivering his sharpest rebuke yet to fellow Republicans leveling unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a string of Facebook posts over the weekend that picked apart the narrative of systemic irregularities with the November ballot, and followed up Monday in an interview urging Georgians to trust the integrity of the state’s manual recount even if they don’t like the outcome.“Results so far have been lining up very, very close…
Marco Rubio refers to Biden as ‘president-elect’ as Trump refuses to concede
WASHINGTON — Sen. Marco Rubio referred to Joe Biden as “president-elect” on Monday evening, making him the first prominent Florida Republican — who isn’t retiring — to directly acknowledge Biden’s victory even as President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim he won the election.In an interview with reporters on Capitol Hill, Rubio, who leads the Senate Intelligence Committee, was asked his opinion on reports saying independent Maine Sen. Angus King could be named director of national intelligence for the incoming Biden administration.While answering, Rubio used the term “president-elect” —... (more…)
Bob Woodward warns of Trump attacking Iran: ‘Presidents can start wars on their own’
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward on Thursday explained how Donald Trump could start a war with Iran before his term ends in January.
Woodward was interviewed by Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC on Monday, who noted a new report by The New York Times.
"President Trump asked senior advisers in an Oval Office meeting on Thursday whether he had options to take action against Iran’s main nuclear site in the coming weeks. The meeting occurred a day after international inspectors reported a significant increase in the country’s stockpile of nuclear material, four current and former U.S. officials said on Monday," the newspaper reported.