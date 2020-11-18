‘A new level of lying’: CNN fact checker astonished by Trump’s latest election falsehoods

President Donald Trump has been telling nonstop lies all Wednesday morning about the 2020 presidential election, and he’s left CNN fact checker Daniel Dale astonished at his dishonesty.

Dale on Tuesday promoted two separate fact checks of the president’s early morning tweets delivered by Washington Post reporters in which they debunked his lies about voter fraud.

In the first instance, the Washington Post’s Sal Rizzo takes apart Trump’s false claim that Republican election observers were not allowed to watch ballots being counted in Pennsylvania — despite the fact that the president’s lawyers admitted during court proceedings that observers were allowed in the room.

In the second instance, the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler called out Trump for falsely claiming thousands of “fraudulent” ballots had been found, which the reporter noted was a “total fantasy.”

Reacting to this, Dale commented that the president seems to have reached a new low for dishonest claims.

“Basically nothing the president is saying is true,” he said. “People say ‘what else is new,’ but this is a new lying level even for him. He’s barely even bothering to sprinkle in some accurate and arguable claims. It’s almost all false all the time.”

