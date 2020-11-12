A race for the base is fast underway in Georgia Senate runoffs
ATLANTA — The race for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs is starting exactly how the presidential contest ended, with an intense and relentless push to motivate each party’s core supporters rather than preach to the undecided.U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue aim to rally conservatives and appease President Donald Trump by taking the stunning step of calling for a fellow Republican elections official to resign and echoing claims without any evidence that fraud marred the vote.Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have leaned into the nationalization of the race by amplifying President-…
If Donald Trump won’t give Joe Biden access to intelligence briefings this Republican says he will
Conservative Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford (R) announced in an interview with Tulsa Talk News radio that if President Donald Trump denies President-elect Joe Biden intelligence briefings that he'll do it.
"There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that and if that's not occurring by Friday I will step in as well, and to be able to push and to say this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election ... people can be ready for that actual task," Lankford said.
Seth Meyers mocks Trump as world’s worst investigator after failing to find voter fraud two elections in a row
President Donald Trump continues to say that the election was rigged and that people voted illegally for President-elect Joe Biden. Thus far, 70 percent of Republicans agree with him that the election was a fraud.
But Trump tried the same move in 2016 when he won the election but claimed that over 3 million people illegally voted.
"You look at all of these things happening with registration," said Trump in Jan. 2017. "You take a look at those registration (sic)-- you're gonna find, and we're gonna do an investigation."
"But three to five million illegal votes?" asked ABC News reporter David Muir.
Joe Biden upset finally decided in Arizona — Democrats score 11 more Electoral Votes
The Associated Press, Fox News and Decision Desk HQ are officially projecting the Democratic Party ticket has carried the once deep-red state of Arizona.
The Arizona Republic also shows Biden as the projected winner with 99 percent of ballots in.
The AP and Fox called the state on Election Night, much to the chagrin of President Donald Trump. Decision Desk HQ has been more conservative in their calls. After a large release of data from Maricopa County, Biden is now up by more than 11,000 and there's no pathway to victory left for Trump.