‘Abnormal spike in deaths’ as fin whales wash up on French shores
Marine biologists are investigating the deaths of at least six whales found washed up on France’s western shores with no apparent sign of having been hit by a ship or caught in a trawler’s net.
Researchers on Monday used a mechanical digger and long knives to dissect a fin whale, the second largest species of whale after the blue whale, taking samples they believe might reveal evidence of a viral pathogen.
In an average year, between three and, at most, 10 whales are deposited dead on France’s beaches, they say.
“We have what is almost an epidemic or, at any rate, an abnormal spike in deaths,” said Willy Dabin, a researcher from the Pelagis Observatory working on the corpse.
The most recent fin whale corpse was found on Friday near Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez. It measured nearly 16 meters and weighed an estimated 10 tons.
The common fin whales have all died within the past six weeks. All have been malnourished and shown evidence of hemorrhaging in the cardiac and respiratory systems.
“The question lurking in the background is: are humans a contributing factor in their capacity to upset the environment?” Dabin said. “Either by impacting food availability or polluting the living environment, which could leave the whales more vulnerable to disease.”
Officials put guards near the carcass at the weekend to keep intrigued locals at a distance.
“It’s disgusting,” said one local man. “I don’t know how they’re going to remove it. Cut it up piece by piece?”
(REUTERS)
The long grift: How Donald Trump’s ‘voter fraud’ claims may not be about the 2020 election
It’s becoming apparent that if you don’t like Donald Trump’s vocal debasement of our election results, you probably aren’t going to enjoy his next four years.
In fact, when you think about it, maybe this is all part of a long-term Trump grift.
Consider that:
--A new snap poll – yes, they’re polling again – shows that seven of 10 Republicans believes that the election was “stolen” by Joe Biden.
Three arrested over spectacular Dresden museum jewelry heist
German police on Tuesday arrested three suspects over a spectacular heist a year ago in which more than a dozen diamond-encrusted items were snatched from a state museum in Dresden.
Investigators were also raiding 18 properties in Berlin, including 10 apartments as well as garages and vehicles, police and prosecutors said in a statement.
"The measures today are focused on the search for the stolen art treasures and possible evidence, such as data storage media, clothing and tools," they said.
In what local media have described as the biggest art heist in modern history, the robbers had launched their brazen raid on Green Vault museum in Dresden's Royal Palace on November 25, 2019.
Biden calls for US stimulus after meeting with business leaders
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday called for a new stimulus package to help the United States recover from the damage caused by coronavirus pandemic.
Biden renewed his plea for more aid following a meeting with business and labor leaders to lay out his plans for the world's largest economy.
The type of massive stimulus spending only Washington lawmakers can approve is regarded as key in getting the US back on its feet after the mass layoffs and sharp downturn in growth caused by Covid-19, but Republicans and Democrats have been unable to agree on a new package.
Biden, a Democrat who triumphed over Republican President Donald Trump in elections earlier this month, called for Congress to back a $2.2 trillion measure approved by the Democrat-led House of Representatives.