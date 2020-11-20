Active shooter situation at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin: report
Published 1 min ago
on
By Sky Palma
Published1 min ago
on
BySky Palma
According to reports, there is an active shooter situation at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
WISN says that tactical units have entered the building and three people were seen being brought out on stretchers.
Watch a live report on the unfolding situation below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
Trump ‘should concede’: Conservative DC newspaper warns GOP that Trump may cost them Senate control
Published7 mins ago
onNovember 20, 2020
BySky Palma
In a piece published in the Washington Examiner this Friday, the paper's Editorial Board writes that despite President Trump's legal right to contest the results of the 2020 election, it's time for him to "put up or shut up."
"If you are going to mount legal challenges and allege on national television that there has been massive and systematic election fraud, you had better provide evidence in addition to assertion," the Board writes. "Trump’s legal team has not done that."
The Editorial Board acknowledged that there will be some irregularities in an election where more than 150 million people voted, but whatever those irregularities may have been, they weren't enough to change the result.
2020 Election
CNN knocks Trump for not taking questions: He ‘continues to put his ego ahead of you and your loved ones’ as COVID surges
Published16 mins ago
onNovember 20, 2020
BySarah Toce
Following President Donald J. Trump's press conference that included ramblings about big pharma and the Democrats blocking him from a second term in the White House, the president was blasted on CNN.
Correspondent Brooke Baldwin said, "President Trump was present, we were actually waiting to see if he would take questions because he has not done so in 17 days and I'm just now told - he left. So, 17 days - no questions have been taken by the President of the United States."
She continued, "Just given everything that's happened - is happening, right? The numbers ... the president lost the election definitively, he is behind in the popular vote by nearly 6 million, he lost the electoral vote by 74 [million], his legal battles are losing steam - so much so that he and his allies are 2 for 31 in the courts. It is over. And yet, here he is hosting Republican lawmakers from Michigan today - a state that he lost by more than 150,000 votes - in a desperate bid to overturn those results."
2020 Election
Georgia results haven’t been certified after all — Sec State sends updated statement after announcing certification
Published29 mins ago
onNovember 20, 2020
ByBob Brigham
After GOP shenanigans over the certification of the election results in Michigan became a national scandal, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State now says the Peach State's election results haven't been certified after all.
"A few hours after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) sent a news release certifying the state’s general-election results, including Biden as the winner of the state’s presidential vote, his office issued a correction that reversed the earlier announcement," The Washington Post reported Friday.