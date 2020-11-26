Adam Schiff: ‘A president cannot pardon himself’ and the ‘constitution is not a suicide pact’
Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) appeared on CNN Wednesday to discuss the pardon of Michael Flynn by President Donald J. Trump and the question arose regarding whether or not the president could, in fact, pardon himself.
“The Justice Department has taken the position that a president cannot pardon himself,” Schiff said. “It would ultimately be up to [the U.S. Supreme Court] to decide. The Constitution is not a suicide pact.”
Flynn was originally charged with admitting that he had misled investigators about details of his conversations with the Russian ambassador during Trump’s presidential transition.

Media: @RepAdamSchiff (D-CA28, @HouseIntel chair) to @Acosta on whether @realDonaldTrump could pardon himself: "@TheJusticeDept has taken the position that a president cannot pardon himself. It would ultimately be up to #SCOTUS to decide. The Constitution is not a suicide pact." pic.twitter.com/8v9kweOKN9
— Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) November 25, 2020
“Friend,” the email from “Trump Donor Record” begins. “Did you see the President’s email? “