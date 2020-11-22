Adult film star and three Marines — all white supremacists — charged in federal gun conspiracy
Four white supremacists have been charged in a conspiracy to build, transport and sell illegal guns, the Justice Department announced Friday in a press release.Paul Kryscuk, a 35-year-old reported porn star, sold multiple manufactured weapons to 21-year-old then-Marine Liam Collins, the feds said. Kryscuk allegedly mailed the illegal DIY weapons from his homes in New York and Idaho to Collins in North Carolina.Kryscuk and Collins were regulars on the online neo-Nazi forum Iron March back in 2017 before the site was shut down, according to the feds. During that time, they recruited Jordan Dunca…
Thanksgiving 1918 took place during a deadly pandemic. What can it teach us for Thanksgiving this year?
The month before, the so-called Spanish flu was blamed for killing 11,000 in Philadelphia.The epidemic that ultimately would claim an estimated 675,000 American lives — probably a tremendous underestimate since it didn’t include countless deaths involving preexisting conditions — was on fire in the fall of 1918.Yet on Nov. 28, 1918, the nation celebrated Thanksgiving. Exuberantly.“Best Thanksgiving in History of City,” proclaimed a headline in the New York Sun. Philadelphia, despite a daylong chilly drizzle, was the venue for parades, sporting events, and “flag raisings,” The Inquirer reported... (more…)
New details in notorious 1990 ‘killer clown’ case show why prosecutors are so sure who was under the wig
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After South Florida’s killer clown slipped away three decades ago, witnesses told investigators the culprit wearing white makeup and an orange wig looked like a man.But finally it’s been revealed that evidence found in the getaway car — a strand of burgundy head hair with the root attached — is why authorities in 2017 unmasked the clown as a woman: Sheila Keen Warren.In court documents filed this month, Palm Beach County prosecutors gave new insights into how they intend to use DNA evidence and other findings to win a conviction in the 1990 murder of Marlene Warren.It’s... (more…)