Alex Trebek recorded powerful Thanksgiving message for ‘Jeopardy!’ ahead of his death
Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek offered an uplifting vision for the future of the world in a video he taped shortly before his death to be aired as part of the game show’s Thanksgiving episode.“You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” said Trebek in the prerecorded clip, which was shared Thursday on the “Jeopardy!” Twitter page.“There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors,” Trebek continued, “and that’s a good thing.”Trebek died Nov. 8 at age 80 following a…
Dallas woman was reinfected with COVID-19 after 4 months: ‘You’re absolutely not immune’
FORT WORTH, Texas — Meredith McKee rushed to the hospital in June after taking her blood pressure at a CVS pharmacy and seeing it was dangerously high. The emergency room staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital admitted her but insisted on testing for COVID-19.“I laughed at the team and said I had already had it,” said McKee, a 45-year-old Dallas resident. “There’s no way I could have COVID again.”But the test proved her wrong.“I didn’t have any symptoms other than high blood pressure,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the second test, I would have never known.”McKee was first diagnosed with CO... (more…)
Once upon a time, America had 2 Thanksgivings. It did not go well
SAN DIEGO — Think America is divided now? Eighty years ago, the country couldn’t even agree on when to hold Thanksgiving.The controversy in 1939 split the nation in half, with some states following decades-old tradition and sitting down for turkey on the last Thursday in November, while the others heeded a [directive](In hindsight, the furor may seem overblown — in San Diego, the Union newspaper editorialized against it three times — and its details quaintly humorous. The governor of Maine was so upset he refused to eat turkey at a public event and opened a can of sardines instead.But then, li... (more…)
Fake jobs, fake news: Trump’s fake Foxconn deal comes further into focus
It’s long past time that Wisconsinites demand a recount … of the money their leaders wasted on the world’s most famous economic development boondoggle. Three years ago this month, with presidential politics at the forefront, the state entered into a contract with Hon Hai Precision Industry — better known as Foxconn. For up to $3.6 billion in state subsidies, the Taiwanese tech giant agreed to build a massive $10 billion factory among the farms of southeastern Wisconsin.Did Foxconn ever plan to profitably operate its Generation 10.5 LCD manufacturing facility there? Regardless of the answer, th... (more…)