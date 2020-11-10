‘Alice in Wonderland’: Mike Pompeo pelted for promising ‘smooth transition to a second Trump administration’

‘Gives Aid and Comfort to Our Adversaries’

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised reporters Tuesday that there “will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” when asked if he would be willing to assist the incoming Biden administration.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one week after Trump lost the election to President-Elect Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/G8JwYWZN1I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2020

“The world is watching what’s taking place, we’re gonna count all the votes,” Pompeo said, despite almost no modern-day election waiting to be declared until all the votes get counted.

The Secretary of State, currently under investigation for violating federal law, also noted, “the world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful with a president who’s in office on January 20 a minute after noon will also be successful.”

One reporter, possibly stunned that the Secretary of State, whose words are, indeed, broadcast around the world, would not acknowledge that Joe Biden is President-elect, pressed Pompeo.

“Do you believe there’s widespread voter fraud, that the reports that we’re getting from Pennsylvania from Michigan showing vote totals with massive leads, significant leads with 99% reporting, are going to be overturned and that the United States failed to conduct a fraudulent-free election?”

“I’m the Secretary of State,” Pompeo replied, “I’m getting calls from all across the world. These people are watching our election. They understand that we have a legal process. They understand that this takes time,” he insisted, falsely.

The world is stunned at what Republicans are doing right now.

“It took us 37-plus days in election back in 2000, conducted a successful transition then I’m very confident that we will count, and we must count every legal vote,” the Secretary of State added.

There is no comparison to the Bush v. Gore 2000 election, which hinged on hanging chads and votes in Florida, and Joe Biden’s nearly 5 million vote margin over Donald Trump.

Watch:

Many on social media are furious at Pompeo.

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss apparently suggesting Pompeo is living in a fantasy:

In the “Alice in Wonderland” Department, here is Pompeo just now:

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 10, 2020

Others expressed outrage or fear:

Looking forward to the smooth transition of Mike Pompeo to federal prison. — ️‍ (@sonofsarcasm) November 10, 2020

what would you call it in another country? https://t.co/KBRWZ6EYz2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2020

Holy heck. This is an incredibly reckless and damaging statement from the person supposed to represent American values and democracy to the world. This has to be one of the worst statements yet to emerge from the Trump era. https://t.co/na7KGheMet — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) November 10, 2020

The fact he’s openly saying there will be a transition to a second trump presidency. Honestly, I’ve never been more horrified by a statement. Pompeo’s words carry no weight at all, and he should step down immediately. The people have spoken. — Federalist #65 failed ( now it’s on to Nov) (@Aintthissometh1) November 10, 2020

Pompeo’s statement is beyond unacceptable, and requires an immediate censure by the House and commencement of oversight hearings. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 10, 2020

Pompeo and other Republicans likely feel they have to say things like this in order to have a future in the GOP. But this is anti-democratic. https://t.co/eiWqII2ssa — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) November 10, 2020

The House should censure Pompeo. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 10, 2020

“It was a joke” has been the refuge for people explaining away a lot of the president’s statements including pardons for administration officials if they violated the law. Pompeo comment needs to be seen in that context. https://t.co/0nLcQBZWHq — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 10, 2020