America just dodged the Trump bullet — but what did we really learn so that it doesn’t happen again?
More than 80 million Americans helped the country dodge the bullet of a potential second Trump term, but has one Trump presidency been enough of a lesson for the American people?
An editorial published by USA Today stresses the importance of remaining vigilant even during the post-Trump era. He warned that the American people must never lose sight of their responsibility to learn how Trump’s behavior was allowed for an entire four years. There should also be accountability for the administrative officials who waged war on America’s democracy.
The favorable outcome of the election does not relieve us from the obligation to try to determine how we allowed the outrageousness of the past four years to take place — how we let our basic institutions of government and society itself to be shaken to a frightful degree. Public accountability, the legislative power of the purse, judicial independence, the United States Department of Justice’s commitment to the law, a respect for a free press, three equal independent branches of government — all being challenged by an administration bent on creating chaos throwing aside democratic norms.
He also noted how Trump’s influence should ultimately be viewed as a worst-case scenario in which Americans remember that they were taken to “the very edge of the precipice” and “spent four years on that path should be a source of concern.” More disturbing, the fact that more than 70 million Americans actually did support Trump signals that the country is not out of the woods yet.
With the possibility of a looming 2024 presidential run for Trump, it is imperative that Americans heed the warnings that came with Trump’s presidency to avoid repeating history in the very near future. The author concluded with an explanation to support his warning:
“The basic need for structure and certainty in people’s lives during rapidly changing, tumultuous times is being satisfied for some by providing simple answers to complicated questions and plausible-sounding solutions for seemingly intractable problems,” he said. Never mind that the answers and solutions Donald Trump provided, though easily understood and uncomplicated, are wrong.”
Could Trump pardon himself? The latest bizarre turn is being debated
As President Donald Trump leaves office in January 2021, he could be faced with a barrage of criminal investigations into his personal and business finances. But could Trump avoid the possibility of jail time by using his presidential powers before leaving office? There are debates about how that could play out. Although it would be a relatively bizarre occurrence, it is no secret that strange things have happened in the world of Trumpism.
According to Newsweek, there is growing speculation about Trump possibly pardoning himself before leaving office. However, the seemingly rare occurrence has inspired many debates because many are wondering if the president has the power to self-pardon. Since no precedent exists, the possibility has become a fascinating legal discussion. There are also questions about whether or not a self-pardon could be overturned. Does it signal an admission of guilt?
Conspiracy-spewing ex-CEO claims he’s funding ‘various odd people’ who will prove the election was stolen from Trump
According to a report from the Daily Beast, the former CEO of Overstock.com is conducting a media blitz saying he is backing a group of hackers and what he called an "army of various odd people" who he states will be able to prove that President-elect Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.
The report notes that Patrick Byrne left his former company under a cloud after promoting wild conspiracy theories and saying the FBI encouraged him to date an accused Russian spy who was taken into custody.
