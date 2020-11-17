Quantcast
‘American hero’ Chris Krebs praised after firing by presidential tweet: ‘Truth is kryptonite to Trump’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Nashville. (NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com)

On Tuesday, after President Donald Trump fired top DHS cybersecurity official Chris Krebs for defending the integrity of the presidential election, commenters on social media poured out their gratitude to the terminated civil servant — and buried the president in scorn for his efforts to undermine democracy.

On Tuesday, after President Donald Trump fired top DHS cybersecurity official Chris Krebs for defending the integrity of the presidential election, commenters on social media poured out their gratitude to the terminated civil servant — and buried the president in scorn for his efforts to undermine democracy.

Director Krebs worked diligently to safeguard our elections from interference and misinformation.

He protected our democracy. And spoke truth to power.

That’s why Trump retaliated and fired him.

It’s pathetic and predictable from a president who views truth as his enemy.

