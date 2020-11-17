‘American hero’ Chris Krebs praised after firing by presidential tweet: ‘Truth is kryptonite to Trump’

On Tuesday, after President Donald Trump fired top DHS cybersecurity official Chris Krebs for defending the integrity of the presidential election, commenters on social media poured out their gratitude to the terminated civil servant — and buried the president in scorn for his efforts to undermine democracy.

Director Krebs worked diligently to safeguard our elections from interference and misinformation. He protected our democracy. And spoke truth to power. That’s why Trump retaliated and fired him. It’s pathetic and predictable from a president who views truth as his enemy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Krebs succeeded in helping secure a free and fair election. It was for exactly that reason that he was just fired—via tweet—by the President. The President's refusal to accept reality continues to be a danger to our national security & democracy.https://t.co/fW2Y5BS6Ri — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) November 18, 2020

Thank you, Chris Krebs, American hero. ☺️🇺🇸 — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If you wanna know why officials are hesitant to recognize obvious truths like Joe Biden won the election and Donald Trump didn't, Chris Krebs is a prime example of how, in this White House, you can be fired for contradicting the president, even if he is wrong. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 18, 2020

Krebs emerges with his integrity (and job prospects) intact. If you’re desperate enough to ignore the truth to keep your position until your entire crew leaves on January 20, that says something about your integrity and the type of job you’re seeking. https://t.co/tU2RfnqDaD — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) November 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Krebs told the truth, and Trump's lies have no basis in fact. He was fired for telling the truth to the American people. https://t.co/9uqmwTP2Va — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump just “terminated” Chris Krebs, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director. By tweet, of course. As predicted. His reason? That Krebs dared to call the Nov. 3 election “the most secure in American history.” The truth is kryptonite to Trump. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks @CISAKrebs & team for protecting election. most secure in US history, during worst times, protected by someone President appointed & has now fired. Conspiracy after conspiracy been shot down online & in court. Too late for POTUS. Only thing worse than loser is a sore loser pic.twitter.com/l0D4MGoGBi — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) November 18, 2020

Have you noticed the pattern that Trump appointees who do their jobs well are usually fired or resign. @CISAKrebs is just the latest. There are few exceptions, but the pattern is clear. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember: Chris Krebs EXPECTED to be fired after he pushed back against false claims that Democrats "rigged" the election, false claims that Trump has heavily promoted. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 18, 2020

Chris Krebs is one of the very few officials fired by tweet to maintain his dignity and get out with his reputation unscathed, knowing that he did the right thing even if it cost his job. https://t.co/eFl111CmhW — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) November 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT