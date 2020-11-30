Quantcast
Americans must fill in the ‘hidden cracks’ in democracy Trump exposed during his presidency: op-ed

2 hours ago

Writing for the Washington Post this Monday, Brian Klaas says that after four years of American democracy being under constant attack from the Trump White House, “hidden cracks” within our democracy have been “exposed for all to see.”

“As Americans, our task now is not just to repair the damage, but to fill the cracks in, too,” Klaas writes. “If we do so, the Trump era can end on a positive note by spurring reforms that make American democracy more resilient.”

Thanks to Trump’s “bumbling incompetence,” American democracy has been saved “for now,” according to Klaas, but we can’t afford any more “close calls.”

“Trying to make American democracy more resistant to demagogues will undoubtedly face Republican resistance in the Senate because it will be seen as an affront to Trump,” Klaas writes. “But because Biden would also be constraining himself, he might well find converts in Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitt Romney (Utah). That would increase the likelihood of some reforms passing.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


2020 Election

Nicolle Wallace can’t understand ‘why Republicans are willing to sell their soul for a big lie’

3 mins ago

November 30, 2020

In an interview with former Republican Party Chairman Michael Steele, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace wondered, "why are Republicans willing to sell their souls for" President Donald Trump's "big lie" that he won the election.

Her comment came after Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) refused to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden won the November election when they appeared on Sunday morning news shows.

Wallace said that she's "interested in moving on from Donald Trump as much as anybody," but the Washington Post report that he's wandering around the White House mumbling to himself "I won. I won. I won," is dangerous. She explained that convincing his supporters that the incoming president is a fraud is "the most dangerous lie yet."

2020 Election

GOP group under criminal investigation after auctioning MAGA hats with fake Trump signatures

12 mins ago

November 30, 2020

The Lower Cape Fear Republican Women’s (LCFRW) organization is under review by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for criminal allegations that involve auctioning off fake presidential signatures on red MAGA hats.

“We are investigating criminal allegations involving the Lower Cape Fear Republican Women’s organization,” SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube confirmed to WECT. “It was a joint request from the Wilmington Police Department and the DA’s office.”

Breaking Banner

Kentucky Republican’s Harlan office burned down by renter in landlord-tenant dispute

18 mins ago

November 30, 2020

The notorious town of Harlan, Kentucky was the scene of a building fire that local police are charging as arson.

"On Saturday night, emergency crews responded to a building fire in downtown Harlan inside a structure owned by Kentucky Senator-elect Johnnie Turner," WYMT-TV reports. "Lieutenant Mitchell Alford with the Harlan Police said 22-year-old Adam Mills purposely set fire to the building and then told everyone inside to get out."

"Officers said Adam Mills went to a gas station and filled two water bottles with gas after a disagreement with his landlord KY Senator-elect Johnnie L. Turner. Police said Mills poured gas around his apartment and set a blanket on fire," the network reported. "After Mills was found leaving the building by police, he ran away. When the deputy tried to stop him, he continued to run. The deputy then saw smoke coming from Johnnie L. Turner’s building. The deputy was able to get inside and warn people with enough time to get out safely."

