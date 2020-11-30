Americans must fill in the ‘hidden cracks’ in democracy Trump exposed during his presidency: op-ed

Writing for the Washington Post this Monday, Brian Klaas says that after four years of American democracy being under constant attack from the Trump White House, “hidden cracks” within our democracy have been “exposed for all to see.”
“As Americans, our task now is not just to repair the damage, but to fill the cracks in, too,” Klaas writes. “If we do so, the Trump era can end on a positive note by spurring reforms that make American democracy more resilient.”
Thanks to Trump’s “bumbling incompetence,” American democracy has been saved “for now,” according to Klaas, but we can’t afford any more “close calls.”
“Trying to make American democracy more resistant to demagogues will undoubtedly face Republican resistance in the Senate because it will be seen as an affront to Trump,” Klaas writes. “But because Biden would also be constraining himself, he might well find converts in Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitt Romney (Utah). That would increase the likelihood of some reforms passing.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.
