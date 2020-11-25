Americans ‘won’t stand’ for election results not being honored: Biden
US President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that Americans “won’t stand” for the results of the November 3 election not being honored.
“Our democracy was tested this year,” Biden said in a Thanksgiving Day address in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. “And what we learned is this: The people of this nation are up to the task.
“In America, we have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results,” he said. “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else.”
Biden did not mention Donald Trump by name but he was clearly referring to the president’s refusal to accept the results of the election.
Biden said the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated political divisions in the United States and called for unity.
“It has divided us. Angered us. And set us against one another,” he said. “I know the country has grown weary of the fight.
“But we need to remember we’re at a war with a virus — not with each other.
“I believe that this grim season of division, demonization is going to give way to a year of light and unity,” he said.
Biden pledged that “starting on Day One of my presidency, we will take steps that will change the course of the disease” and he urged Americans to follow health guidelines.
“None of these steps we’re asking people to take are political statements,” he said. “Every one of them is based in science.
“I know we can and we will beat this virus,” he said. “America is not going to lose this war.
“You will get your lives back. Life is going to return to normal. That will happen. This will not last forever,” he said.
‘Truly grotesque’: On way out the door, Trump prioritizes bringing back executions by firing squad and electrocution
Among the slew of potentially destructive policy changes the Trump administration is rushing to implement on its way out of power is a rule that would authorize the return of electrocutions and firing squads for federal executions, an effort critics slammed as a twisted priority amid deadly public health and economic crises.
ProPublica reported Wednesday that the rule, first published in the Federal Register by the U.S. Justice Department in August, "has raced through the process with little notice but unusual speed—and deadly consequences."
"This rule could reintroduce firing squads and electrocutions for federal executions, giving the government more options for administering capital punishment as drugs used in lethal injections become unavailable," ProPublica noted. "The Justice Department surfaced the proposal in August and accepted public comments for only 30 days, instead of the usual 60. The rule cleared White House review on Nov. 6, meaning it could be finalized any day."
The strange truth about our Trump addiction
Are we addicted to Donald Trump? It's a question that's haunting journalists and political commentators, most of whom hate Trump but cannot deny that his name drives traffic and ratings. Even though Trump lost the election and Joe Biden will be the next president, Trump continues to be the big attention draw for political websites and cable news networks.
Part of that is completely understandable. Trump is still big news. He literally spent the past few weeks attempting a coup. While he failed, that doesn't change the history-making fact that he even tried, or that he got so much support. Certainly Biden, whose main activity is finding boring-but-competent people to staff his administration, can't compete with that, and there's no real indication that he wants to. (Unlike Trump, Biden views governing as a job and not just an opportunity to get attention.)