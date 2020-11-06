Quantcast
‘Angry’ Trump is watching TV and complaining not enough people are defending him: CNN reporter

42 mins ago

On CNN this Friday, network reporter Kaitlan Collins said sources have been telling her that President Trump has been “watching a lot of television” and that he is “angry” and “frustrated” and “complaining there are not enough people defending him on television.”

Collins said that it doesn’t appear that Trump is going to back down from his conspiratorial claims about voter fraud any time soon.

Wisconsin GOP launches legislative investigation into ‘mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud’: report

16 mins ago

November 6, 2020

Controversial Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday announced that the Republican-controlled body would launch a legislative investigation into the 2020 election.

"I am directing the [Committee on Campaigns and Elections] to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was adminstered," Vos said in a statement.

"With concerns surfacing about mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote was counted," Vos said, referencing the conspiracy theories Trump supporters have been pushing.

42 mins ago

November 6, 2020

‘That’s it? They’re done?’ Weeping conservative pastor begs God to save Trump’s presidency during bizarre church service

55 mins ago

November 6, 2020

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California wept as he begged God to save Trump's presidency.

"Father we praise you tonight, we humble you tonight," Hibbs said as he began crying onstage. "God you are pro-life and one man is and one man isn't... One man is for Israel, one man is not. You are for Israel."

Hibbs said he prayed for God to "save" Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris. He asked God to visit incumbent President Donald J. Trump "in his dreams" asking that he "collapse in his arms." Adding, "Mike Pompeo is one of the most precious people that I know."

