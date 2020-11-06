‘Angry’ Trump is watching TV and complaining not enough people are defending him: CNN reporter

On CNN this Friday, network reporter Kaitlan Collins said sources have been telling her that President Trump has been “watching a lot of television” and that he is “angry” and “frustrated” and “complaining there are not enough people defending him on television.”

Collins said that it doesn’t appear that Trump is going to back down from his conspiratorial claims about voter fraud any time soon.

The atmosphere inside the West Wing is being described as a bit frenzied as reality sets in that Biden is only pulling further ahead. Trump's closest aides seem to be working to manage his frustration. Mark Meadows is focused on Pennsylvania. And many others are looking for jobs. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 6, 2020

