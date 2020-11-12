Another Trump adviser tests positive for COVID after White House superspreader event: Corey Lewandowski

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald J. Trump’s adviser who’s been issuing baseless lawsuits regarding illegal election activity in specific states, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, making him the latest person in Trump’s inner circle to contract the virus.

Lewandowski had visited Philadelphia days prior to his diagnosis, according to The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman.

“He was at the White House election night party, but tested positive eight days later,” Haberman tweeted Thursday.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff; Ben Carson, the housing secretary; and David Bossie, an adviser to Mr. Trump have also tested positive following the White House superspreader event on Election Day.