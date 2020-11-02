Quantcast
Connect with us

Anti-maskers hold up voting line while claiming to be discriminated against: ‘Are these Jim Crow laws?’

Published

2 hours ago

on

A video posted to TikTok this weekend shows a line of voters in DuPage County, Illinois being held up by two women who refuse to wear masks inside the building. One voter in the line respectfully asks the woman to go to the back of the line so others can vote, but to no avail.

“Are these 1930s Jim Crow laws then?” one of the women replies. “I have every right to stand here just like you do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The other maskless woman tells the frustrated voters, “It doesn’t matter — it’s none of your business.”

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

James Carville predicts a blowout: ‘We’re going to know the winner of this election by 10pm tomorrow night’

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Former top adviser to former President Bill Clinton, James Carville, anticipates that Election Night will be a short night for everyone.

Speaking to MSNBC on Monday with former campaign manager for President Barack Obama David Plouffe, Carville said that he expects the election to be called by 10 p.m. that night.

"What people are doing is unnecessarily scaring people and making them unnecessarily nervous," said Carville. "That event he had -- David Plouffe is exactly right, that event in North Carolina, a state if he loses, I don't want to wait on Pennsylvania. In North Carolina, he's going to lose. That event was literally insane. You're in eastern North Carolina, a state that you've got to win and you're talking about some pollster at Fox News? It is literally insane that anybody -- any politician would use that as a closing argument. I am not the least bit concerned about the outcome tomorrow night, and I'm not the least bit concerned that we're going to have to wait weeks or months to find out what the result is. We'll know and we'll know early."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox News GOP strategist warns Trump is ‘in big trouble’

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

GOP strategist Colin Reed believes that Donald Trump's presidency is on its last legs.

In his latest Fox News column, Reed argues that the president and his party are "big trouble" while warning that conditions that created Trump's upset win in 2016 seem to be absent from this year's race.

"Trump faces an ominous four-headed monster as campaign 2020’s hourglass winds down -- factors that will reverberate down-ballot into Senate races," he writes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving pastor contracts COVID-19 after suggesting that prayer protects against the virus

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

In a video posted back in March during the early days of coronavirus lockdowns, right-wing pastor Rick Joyner claimed that the United States has one of the lowest coronavirus death rates in the world.

While that claim wasn't true at the time, Joyner nevertheless said it, and he attributed the alleged low death rate to people's prayers. Now, fast forward to 7 months later, Joyner has contracted the virus, according to a post to his Facebook page this Sunday.

"Rick has always been a champion and an overcomer. We are confident Rick will completely recover soon and has stated that he has been feeling better," the post read. "We want our supporters to know that Rick is being watched over by his wife and medical professionals on an hourly basis and is improving. Thank you for your prayers and we are confident that Rick will have a full recovery. We would like to especially ask for all of our friends to please restrain the urge to contact his family at this time, as it distracts them from the focused attention of caring for Rick. We are looking forward to keeping in communication as Rick’s health improves."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE