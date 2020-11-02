Anti-maskers hold up voting line while claiming to be discriminated against: ‘Are these Jim Crow laws?’
A video posted to TikTok this weekend shows a line of voters in DuPage County, Illinois being held up by two women who refuse to wear masks inside the building. One voter in the line respectfully asks the woman to go to the back of the line so others can vote, but to no avail.
“Are these 1930s Jim Crow laws then?” one of the women replies. “I have every right to stand here just like you do.”
The other maskless woman tells the frustrated voters, “It doesn’t matter — it’s none of your business.”
Watch the video below:
Entitled anti-maskers hold up the voting line & compare it to Jim Crow laws pic.twitter.com/njRMIctpZ5
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 1, 2020
