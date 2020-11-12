Appealing to self-interest makes conservatives more accepting of coronavirus-prevention behaviors: study
Conservatives tend to view COVID-19 health guidelines, such as wearing a mask in public, as less impactful to others than their more liberal counterparts, according to a new study published in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research. The findings indicate that conservative individuals tend to believe that people are responsible for their own coronavirus-related outcomes.“Given the current uncertain and partisan environment growing in the United States and across the globe, we are interested in understanding how this polarization can influence our behavior in the marketplace and ot…
COVID-19
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sold $5.6 million of his stock in the US pharmaceutical company on the same day it announced promising results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, filings showed Wednesday.
The company, however, has reportedly said the sale was part of a pre-arranged periodic divestment plan when the stock reaches a certain price.
According to a disclosure with US market regulator SEC, Bourla sold 132,508 shares at $41.94 each on Monday.
An executive vice president at the company, Sally Susman, also sold around $1.8 million in stock, or 43,662 shares.
Hospitals again under pressure with Covid on the rise
After several weeks of rapidly rising coronavirus cases, hospitals around the United States are once again overwhelmed, forcing local authorities to take new measures to cope with the pandemic.
On Wednesday a record 65,368 people were in the hospital with Covid-19 across the country, marking the second day in a row and second time ever that the tally passed the 60,000 mark, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
Around the country officials were scrambling to staunch the spread.
In New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that any establishment with a liquor license, including bars and restaurants, would have to close at 10:00 pm beginning Friday. The rule will also apply to gyms.