Appellate ruling scraps conversion therapy bans in cities across Florida
MIAMI — As a result of a federal appeals court ruling that struck down laws in Palm Beach County banning LGBTQ conversion therapy, other Florida municipalities with similar laws can no longer enforce such bans on therapies that attempt to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity. That’s according to attorney Rob Rosenwald of the city of Miami Beach, which in 2016 became the first city in Florida to pass a law banning licensed medical providers from practicing conversion therapy on a child. The two laws struck down by a panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, in Palm Beach Count…
Former CIA officials say Trump can’t be trusted with US secrets once he’s no longer president
Speaking to NBC News, former intelligence officials say they don't trust Donald Trump with U.S. secrets once he leaves the presidency. "With Trump's real estate empire under financial pressure and his brand suffering, they worry he will see American secrets as a profit center" if he's still getting classified briefings as an ex-president, the report stated.
"This is not something that one could have ever imagined with other presidents, but it's easy to imagine with this one," said Jack Goldsmith, who worked as a senior Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration.
Here’s how Democrats can break through the GOP’s ‘impenetrable red curtain over rural America’
The Democratic National Committee was hoping the 2020 election would be so vehement a repudiation of Trumpism that Democrats would recapture the U.S. Senate and substantially increase their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. But that blue tsunami didn't materialize. Although President-elect Biden enjoyed a decisive victory — winning 306 electoral votes and defeating President Donald Trump by more than 6 million in the popular vote — the Democratic House majority shrunk, and the future of the Senate is still up in the air (depending on what happens in two Senate runoffs in Georgia in January). The Atlantic's Ronald Brownstein, in an article published on November 27, argues that Democrats' majority in the House has become shaky and outlines some things he believes they need to do to prevent Republicans from retaking the House in 2022.
Biden expected to usher in an era of worker-friendly labor policies
Labor activists eager to capitalize on the pro-worker sentiment fueled by the pandemic will soon have a friend in the White House. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to push to make it easier for workers to unionize and hold employers accountable for working conditions, a sharp U-turn from the business-friendly employment policies pursued by President Donald Trump. Among the most immediate changes will be new leadership at the National Labor Relations Board and Department of Labor, the latter of which is currently helmed by Eugene Scalia, a former corporate attorney who has been criticized by... (more…)