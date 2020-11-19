Arecibo telescope, star of the astronomy world, to be decommissioned
The renowned Arecibo telescope in Puerto Rico will be dismantled after 57 years of service due to the rupture of cables that have led to the threat of collapse, the US National Science Foundation announced Thursday.
Two cables supporting the 900-ton instruments for the telescope above a radio dish 1,000 feet (305 meters) in diameter broke on August 10 and November 6.
Engineers are concerned other cables could also break at any time, making any attempt at repair excessively dangerous.
The telescope is one of the largest in the world and has been a tool for many astronomical discoveries.
The foundation “prioritizes the safety of workers, Arecibo Observatory’s staff and visitors, which makes this decision necessary, although unfortunate,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan.
“For nearly six decades, the Arecibo Observatory has served as a beacon for breakthrough science and what a partnership with a community can look like.”
Using the hashtag “WhatAreciboMeansToMe”, messages of sadness at the news spread on Twitter from both professional and amateur astronomers who have used the telescope for their work in observing the cosmos for decades.
“More than a telescope, Arecibo is the reason I am even in astronomy,” local astronomer Kevin Ortiz Ceballos wrote on Twitter.
Karen Masters, astrophysics professor at Haverford College in Pennsylvania, posted a photo of herself and her baby daughter near the radio dish in 2008 and said she was “heartbroken and disappointed.”
An action scene from the James Bond film “GoldenEye” takes place above the telescope, and in the film “Contact” an astronomer played by Jodie Foster uses the observatory in her quest for alien signals.
The engineering company that examined the structure concluded that the remaining cables were possibly weaker than expected and recommended controlled demolition, which the foundation accepted.
© 2020 AFP
Latest Headlines
Arecibo telescope, star of the astronomy world, to be decommissioned
The renowned Arecibo telescope in Puerto Rico will be dismantled after 57 years of service due to the rupture of cables that have led to the threat of collapse, the US National Science Foundation announced Thursday.
Two cables supporting the 900-ton instruments for the telescope above a radio dish 1,000 feet (305 meters) in diameter broke on August 10 and November 6.
Engineers are concerned other cables could also break at any time, making any attempt at repair excessively dangerous.
The telescope is one of the largest in the world and has been a tool for many astronomical discoveries.
2020 Election
Last Week Tonight smacks down right-wing conspiracy theorists trying to cite them as evidence voting machines were hacked
With right-wing conspiracy theories circulating about Dominion voting machines, some conservatives on social media are turning to an old episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that covered the security flaws in voting machines — citing it as potential evidence the election was rigged against President Donald Trump.
Here is a video of John Oliver on his show @LastWeekTonight literally going on for 20 minutes telling us how unreliable dominion voting machines are in 2019.
Breaking Banner
Rudy’s ‘hot mess of a press conference’ was a ‘plot to disenfranchise millions’: CNN’s Jake Tapper
CNN host Jake Tapper couldn't help but note the irrational hour and 45-minute rant from Rudy Giuliani calling it "craziness" and a "hot mess."
"I want to shift for one second to talk about this craziness that we're hearing from the other side of the aisle with Rudy Giuliani and this conspiracy theorist, Sydney Powell and others, laying out their plan," said Tapper, with a panel of analysts. "No evidence of malfeasance or fraud that would undermine the election conclusions that have already happened, but Giuliani said something quite telling earlier today when discussing their plans for, you know, reversing the results of this free and democratic election. Giuliani said it changes the results of the election in Michigan if you take out Wayne County. Wayne County is the most populous county in Michigan. It's where Detroit is. This really seems to be coming down to a plot to disenfranchise millions of legitimate American votes, many of them Black voters, Black Americans who voted completely legally and now the Trump team wants to take away their votes."