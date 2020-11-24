Arizona’s GOP legislature denies ‘hearing’ hyped by the Trump campaign’s Jenna Ellis

On Tuesday, Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis claimed that Arizona lawmakers will be holding a hearing to discuss flaws in the 2020 election.

.@JennaEllisEsq tells @charliekirk11: “Three state legislatures—in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona—have now said they will hold hearings to assess the evidence and the testimony…so that they can review in their states what exactly happened and get to the bottom of this.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OXQZ8jn59c — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) November 24, 2020

There was just one problem, according to local Phoenix reporter Brahm Resnik: No such hearing exists.

AZ politics friends: When did "Arizona Legislature" say it will hold hearings to get to the bottom of "this" – whatever "this" is? https://t.co/0izfqChsqe — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 24, 2020

… And now this from the Trump campaign. But nothing on AZ Legislature calendar for Monday. I'm sure it's totally a coincidence that this "hearing" would be same day that Arizona's governor and secretary of state certify election results. pic.twitter.com/CbxFPS0AfB — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 24, 2020

UPDATE Arizona House spox says no election hearing Monday in their chamber: 'Speaker Bowers has not authorized any such hearing in the Arizona House of Representatives.' Waiting on AZ Senate response. — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 24, 2020

UPDATE 2 Senate spox echoes House: "The (Senate) President has not authorized a Senate hearing on this issue."

SO Trump campaign & @AZGOP & Charlie Kirk tout a Monday election hearing that's on no one's calendar. — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 24, 2020

HOWEVER If by "Arizona Legislature" the Trump campaign & @AZGOP mean the Airport Marriott or the No-Tell Motel, then sure, there could be a "hearing" of some sort. — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 24, 2020

Arizona is one of five states that flipped its vote from Trump in 2016 to Joe Biden in 2020.