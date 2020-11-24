Quantcast
Arizona’s GOP legislature denies ‘hearing’ hyped by the Trump campaign’s Jenna Ellis

1 min ago

Jenna Ellis -- Fox News screenshot

On Tuesday, Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis claimed that Arizona lawmakers will be holding a hearing to discuss flaws in the 2020 election.

There was just one problem, according to local Phoenix reporter Brahm Resnik: No such hearing exists.

Arizona is one of five states that flipped its vote from Trump in 2016 to Joe Biden in 2020.

