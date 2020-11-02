‘Armed individuals’ turned people away from Oregon ballot box: legal watchdog

Authorities are looking into reports of voter intimidation in Springfield, Oregon, after a letter from the legal director of Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection was sent to multiple media outlets alleging that armed groups turned voters away from a ballot drop box, The Oregonian reports.

“Reports to the Election Protection helpline indicate that voters attempting to deposit their ballots in a drop box at the Lively Park Swim Center were confronted and questioned by groups of armed individuals in military attire blocking their way,” Mary B. McCord wrote. “Some voters turned away without depositing their ballots.”

State police Superintendent Terrie Davie acknowledged the incident in a press conference on Monday, saying, “There was an incident down in Springfield over the weekend.”

According to police, a “Patriotic Trump 2020/Make Oregon RED Rally” was held in the area on Sunday. But Willamalane Parks and Recreation District superintendent Michael Wargo says he was “in birds-eye view of the ballot box for 90 percent of the time” and “witnessed no voter intimidation whatsoever.”