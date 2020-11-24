Atlanta mayor: Biden pledged to help US mayors deal with COVID-19, other issues
ATLANTA — After a virtual meeting on Monday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have pledged more support to the nation’s cities as they grapple with the damage caused by the coronavirus.That support would come after the new president took office, no matter the party affiliation of the mayor, Bottoms said during a Monday evening interview with CNN.“(It) was a really what we needed to hear,” she said about the meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the incoming president and vice president. “It was a very thoughtfu…
Breaking Banner
‘Humiliated’ Trump ‘angry and frustrated’ with Giuliani’s efforts — but he’ll never cut him loose: White House reporter
President Donald Trump feels "humiliated" by Rudy Giuliani's efforts to overturn his election loss, but a White House reporter says he remains loyal to his attorney and staunch defender.
Associated Press correspondent Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the president was furious at his legal representation as he suffers "humiliating" defeats in state after state.
"The pressure obviously had been building here immensely on the White House for weeks, particularly in recent days, as more and more of their court challenges were not just ended in defeat, but did so in humiliating fashion," Lemire said. "The final piece is, as people close to the president told me, exactly this: The growing voices from the Republicans, the business leaders, saying it was time to move on."
2020 Election
Roger Stone-allied super PAC threatens to torpedo Senate GOP if they don’t save Trump
A super PAC allied with infamous right-wing dirty trickster and convicted felon Roger Stone is threatening to torpedo Republicans' Senate majority if they don't help President Donald Trump steal the 2020 presidential election.
The Daily Beast reports that Stone-allied Committee for American Sovereignty is encouraging its supporters in Georgia to write Trump's name in place of voting for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in January's senate run-off elections.
Latest Headlines
Friend says Khashoggi ‘threatened’ by Saudi official before death
A close friend of Jamal Khashoggi told a Turkish court on Tuesday that the slain Saudi journalist felt threatened by people close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The main court in Istanbul held a second hearing in the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects in the Washington Post columnist's high-profile murder -- including two former aides to the powerful Saudi crown prince.
The 59-year-old was suffocated and dismembered inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate on October 2, 2018 after going inside to get documents for his marriage to Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.
The murder sparked an international outcry and tarnished the reputation of the oil-rich kingdom and the crown prince.