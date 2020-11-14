Attorney for Jeffrey Epstein had prior relationship with prosecutor on his Florida case
A member of Jeffrey Epstein’s defense team had previously dated a high-ranking prosecutor who helped negotiate his sweetheart deal in 2008, a source familiar with the Justice Department’s review of the case told the New York Daily News.Lilly Anne Sanchez briefly had a relationship with Matthew Menchel in 2003 when they both worked at the Southern District of Florida’s U.S. attorney’s office, the report found.Sanchez left the office for private practice and was hired by Epstein around 2007. Menchel was chief of the criminal division when the office began investigating Epstein and negotiating an…
2020 Election
Here’s what America is losing as Joe Biden transition is delayed
This country is closing in on two weeks since outgoing President Donald Trump was defeated at the polls. President-elect Joe Biden has only widened his lead since then, amassing 5 million more votes than the incumbent. He has far surpassed Trump in electoral votes with 290 at this writing and is on track for 306.Trump still refuses to concede. But what is far worse are the actions he has taken in the aftermath of the election. Precious days are slipping away as Trump obstinately forbids his administration from cooperating with the Biden transition team.Biden has been blocked from the daily pre... (more…)
2020 Election
Newsmax chief says he’d welcome Trump to his cable channel but ‘we don’t want to be Trump TV’
All the talk about Donald Trump going from the White House to cable TV mogul doesn’t mean the president is going to take over Palm Beach County-based Newsmax and turn it into Trump TV.“I would welcome the president’s involvement in the channel,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said Friday in a telephone interview.But even for the longtime Trump friend there are limits. “We don’t want to be Trump TV. We want to be Newsmax.”Newsmax, headquartered in Boca Raton, is so pro-Trump that it doesn’t recognize Joe Biden as the president elect, something done by every major news organization in the country... (more…)
Latest Headlines
It just got harder for immigrants: The US naturalization test is about to change
MIAMI — U.S. legal permanent residents who apply for citizenship through naturalization on or after Dec. 1 will face a more challenging test — in which immigrants must prove they can read, write and speak basic English, and have essential knowledge of U.S. history and government.U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, announced Friday the implementation of a revised version of the citizenship civics test for naturalization applicants with a filing date (also known as a receipt date) of Dec. 1 and beyond.The test will evaluate an immigrant’s knowledge of American history, governmen... (more…)