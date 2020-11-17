Bezos Earth Fund gives nearly $800 million to climate groups in first round of grants
SEATTLE — In its first round of grants, the $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund will award $791 million to 16 environmental organizations largely focused on researching and implementing ways to reduce carbon emissions, build green jobs and restore wildlife.The funding round announced Monday was remarkably large for an organization that does not have a website and has not published a list of staff, named a director or released instructions on how to apply for grants.Five big-name environmental nonprofits — the Nature Conservancy, Natural Resources Defense Council, Environmental Defense Fund, World Res…
Jake Tapper stunned after FEC chief vouches for Trump’s conspiracy theorist lawyer
President Donald Trump's campaign team keeps losing in court, but his lawyers are continuing to fan the flames by pushing conspiracy theories about the election, which Joe Biden won.
On Saturday, Trump announced that Sidney Powell would be one of the "wonderful lawyers" on the legal team being spearheaded by Rudy Giuliani.
No bail relief for Virginia QAnon follower who came to Philly to ‘straighten out the vote’
PHILADELPHIA — The case of Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta, two armed Virginia men who drove to Philadelphia on Nov. 5 to “straighten out the vote,” should be treated as a “mass shooting that was narrowly averted,” District Attorney Larry Krasner wrote to the court in a letter filed Monday.Krasner was arguing against a reduction of bail, which has been set at $750,000 for Macias, who was arrested near the Pennsylvania Convention Center and charged with carrying an unlicensed gun, a third-degree felony.Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Crystal Bryant-Powell denied the bail reduction. A si... (more…)
Gov. Whitmer: GOP’s criticism of COVID-19 response ‘hard to take seriously’
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Republican leaders of the Michigan Legislature have offered no answers for how to combat the new surge in COVID-19 and their criticism “doesn’t seem particularly serious.”Whitmer, a Democrat, made the comments during a news briefing Monday morning after she announced new restrictions aimed at stemming the spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. The unilateral moves drew opposition from GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature and said they weren’t consulted.The governor announced Sunday her administration would halt in-person instr... (more…)