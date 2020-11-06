Biden campaign on reports that Trump will refuse to concede: US is ‘perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House’
Responding to reports that President Trump may not concede the 2020 election, the Biden campaign released a statement through its spokesman Andrew Bates, saying that if Trump refuses to go, he’ll get some assistance.
“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” the statement read, as reported by Bloomberg’s Emma Kinery.
