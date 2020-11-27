Biden expected to usher in an era of worker-friendly labor policies
Labor activists eager to capitalize on the pro-worker sentiment fueled by the pandemic will soon have a friend in the White House. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to push to make it easier for workers to unionize and hold employers accountable for working conditions, a sharp U-turn from the business-friendly employment policies pursued by President Donald Trump. Among the most immediate changes will be new leadership at the National Labor Relations Board and Department of Labor, the latter of which is currently helmed by Eugene Scalia, a former corporate attorney who has been criticized by…
Enraged Texas man threatens to set priest on fire after seeing that Pope Francis congratulated Biden: affidavit
A Texas man upset with President-elect Joe Biden's victory was arrested this week for threatening to set a pastor on fire because he was enraged by the news that Pope Francis had congratulated Biden.
Local news station News 4 San Antonio reports that 55-year-old William Edward Bender was arrested after emailing multiple threats to members of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit & Kids of the Kingdom Episcopal School in which he repeatedly expressed a desire to murder Democrats.
Trump demands that Biden prove the election fraud his own lawyers cannot: ‘He’s got a big unsolvable problem!
President Donald Trump spent the morning after Thanksgiving Day angrily denying his election loss to Joe Biden.
The president falsely claimed his Democratic challenger could not possibly have gotten a record-breaking 80 million votes, and then demanded that Biden prove that he legitimately won.
"Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous '80,000,000 votes' were not fraudulently or illegally obtained," Trump tweeted.When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!"
Parler brings together mainstream conservatives and white supremacists as the social media platform attracts millions of Trump supporters
Since the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Parler has caught on among right-wing politicians and “influencers” – people with large online followings – as a social media platform where they can share and promote ideas without worrying about the company blocking or flagging their posts for being dangerous or misleading. However, the website has become a haven for far-right extremists and conspiracy theorists who are now interacting with the mainstream conservatives flocking to the platform.