Biden-Harris victory a sigh of relief of historic proportion — and now the hard work begins
Joseph R. Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, and much of the nation, and the world, is breathing a sigh of relief. Going to the White House with him is Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — the first woman, first Black woman and first Indian American to hold a nationwide elected office.After a prolonged count, Biden secured victory by winning key states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, to give him the 270 votes needed to win the Electoral College. The Trump administration has filed lawsuits and demands for recounts in key states. Even though Biden’s…
Fox News suspends Jeanine Pirro’s show after ‘spat’ over airing baseless voter fraud claims: report
Fox News reportedly cancelled Jeanine Pirro's show over the weekend after she was set to make the baseless claim that widespread voter fraud took place in the 2020 election.
According to Newsmax, Pirro wanted "to expose the vote fraud that took place in the election."
Fox News hosts are on record saying that there is no widespread evidence of voter fraud.
It was not immediately clear if Pirro's show would return to Fox News at a later date.
Eric Trump ridiculed for desperate demand for a ‘manual recount of every ballot in the country: ‘You want to lose twice?’
While his father remained quiet on Twitter on Sunday morning after losing the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, Eric Trump -- son of President Donald Trump -- made a demand that every ballot in the country be manually recounted to see who really won the election.
According to Eric who linked to a story from Breitbart.com, "Software from hell! There needs to be a manual recount of every ballot in this country right now!"
While Trump and his advocates have yet to come up with any evidence of voter fraud in an election that saw Biden beat the president by 4 million votes, the president's middle son insisted every vote needs to be reviewed -- which led to quite a bit of Twitter mockery that you can see below:
This is the face of radical-Republican contempt
Joe Biden just won more votes than anyone else in American history, but the next four years may go down in history as the stymied presidency. That's because it looks highly unlikely that the Democrats will get a majority in the Senate, leaving the chamber under the iron-fisted control of Mitch McConnell, patron saint of polluters and profiteers.
Even before noon on Jan. 20, 2021, Donald Trump will be in a position to do enormous harm that will complicate the Biden presidency. Indeed, we should expect Trump is already looking for ways to use his last eight weeks in office to punish our nation—or at least the states that voted for Biden.