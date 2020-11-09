Biden is not receiving security briefings as Trump’s post-election tantrum continues: report
President Donald J. Trump’s refusal to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden is already putting the political powerhouse in an uncomfortable – and unsafe – position. Until Trump acknowledges his former opponent’s electoral success last week, Biden will not receive presidential daily briefings or gain access to classified information, which is arguably the most important pipeline for a new president to learn about the threats facing the United States.
Biden will continue to receive protection by the Secret Service, which includes a no-fly zone that has already been established over his home in Delaware, MD. But if Trump’s administration continues its refusal to recognize Biden as the winner, it could complicate his security until his inauguration, The New York Times reported.
“As with so many norms and traditions, it is hard to say it will happen with this president,” David Priess, a former C.I.A. officer and the author of The President’s Book of Secrets said.
Although there’s not an official law that states Biden must receive the presidential daily briefings, it has been part of the transition process for every administrations dating to back to at least 1968.
2020 Election
2020 sets record as busiest Atlantic hurricane season in history as ‘Theta’ is named
Scientists have long warned that climate change would increase the number and intensity of hurricanes and on Monday 2020 became the busiest hurricane season in recorded history as "Theta" was named.
"The season had already featured 28 named storms, including a dozen that have made landfall in the United States. In addition to newly-minted Theta, meteorologists are tracking yet another system in the Caribbean that could be named in the days ahead," The Washington Post reported Monday.
2020 Election
‘Barr keeps getting lower’: AG blasted by legal experts for having DOJ chase Trump’s conspiracy theories
Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday announced that the Department of Justice would investigate Donald Trump's unfounded accusations of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Neither Trump nor his campaign have shown any evidence of fraud that could alter the outcome of the election, which was won by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
But the Barr memo caused Richard Pilger to resign from running the DOJ department in charge of investigating election fraud.
2020 Election
Seth Meyers says Trump is the ‘single most annoying human being on the face of the earth’ during brutal sendoff
The host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" reported on President Donald Trump losing the 2020 presidential race to Joe Biden.
"And now, nearly the entire Republican Party is in lockstep behind Trump as he tries to delegitimize and steal the election," Meyers said.
"On Saturday, all the major networks finally called the presidential election for Joe Biden," he said. "And I have to say, even I'm surprised at just how relieved I am that we don't have to suffer through another four years Donald Trump -- the single most annoying human being on the face of the earth."
"Even if you put aside everything else about him -- the racism, venality, cruelty, corruption, mendacity, vindictiveness and flagrant disregard for any life other than his own -- he is still just a world, historically irritating man," he explained.