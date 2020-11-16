Biden must keep his word to end Trump’s nightmare policies toward Haiti and its people
President-elect Joe Biden is inheriting a world of trouble. The Middle East is a persistent security hotspot. China seeks to be the center of the economic universe. In addition, European allies, rebuffed and insulted by the outgoing Trump administration must be assured that the United States, once again, has their backs.Closer to home, Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro hasn’t budged from power, and Cuba still is repressive Cuba.Then there’s Haiti. It must not be an afterthought.President Jovenel Moïse has been ruling, disastrously, by decree since dismissing Parliament in January. Just recent…
US Rep. Ilhan Omar severs financial ties with husband’s political firm
MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has told supporters that her campaign is no longer doing business with her husband’s political consulting firm, a connection that had previously sparked scrutiny and complaints to campaign finance watchdogs.In an email late Sunday, Omar said her campaign was terminating its contract with the firm to “make sure that anybody who is supporting our campaign with their time or financial support feels there is no perceived issue with that support.”The Federal Election Commission has taken no public action in response to a complaint last year from a conservative gro... (more…)
Newsmax is not for sale — and has no plans for any Trump-related deal: founder
Newsmax, the conservative South Florida media company, is not for sale and has no plans to enter into any agreements with outgoing President Donald Trump, founder and CEO Christopher Ruddy said Monday.The company, based in Boca Raton, became the subject of a flurry of news reports over the weekend that certain “Trump allies” were interested in buying Newsmax with the aid of a private investment firm Hicks Equity Partners, which is based in Dallas.“There was no real formal deal,” Ruddy said in a telephone interview Monday. “They just suggested they might have an interest. We’re not actively sel... (more…)
Marco Rubio refers to Biden as ‘president-elect’ as Trump refuses to concede
WASHINGTON — Sen. Marco Rubio referred to Joe Biden as “president-elect” on Monday evening, making him the first prominent Florida Republican — who isn’t retiring — to directly acknowledge Biden’s victory even as President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim he won the election.In an interview with reporters on Capitol Hill, Rubio, who leads the Senate Intelligence Committee, was asked his opinion on reports saying independent Maine Sen. Angus King could be named director of national intelligence for the incoming Biden administration.While answering, Rubio used the term “president-elect” —... (more…)