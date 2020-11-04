Biden will need ‘a herculean effort’ to fix Trump’s ’emboldened’ America: report
President Donald J. Trump is a “malignant, narcissist man who occupied the White House for almost four years,” The Washington Post columnist Colbert I. King wrote in her op-ed Wednesday. ” King said that “whether Trump goes or stays is of little moment. He has caused damage to an extent that only a herculean effort by a future president and a dedicated and Constitution-loving Congress can undo.”
Bygones may not be bygones after all the votes are tallied and the victor takes the podium to accept his new fate. Millions of Americans have upended their lives, families, friend circles, and even places of employment in order to defend a man whose actions are literally indefensible.
“To contend that Americans ignited and exploited by Trump really, really, cross my heart and hope to die, don’t regard their fellow Americans as enemies, that they don’t hate other Americans, and that, after the final results, we won’t end up mad at each other? That is imagining an America that doesn’t exist, ” King wrote. “Trump has encouraged Americans to offend each other. He has brought out the worst in us to satisfy his own twisted interests. The outcome of the 2020 election will not settle any of this.”
King further explained, “Trump’s character defects, his disgusting behavior beneath the dignity of the presidency, his contempt for honesty and ethical governance have been on display since he entered the White House in 2017. And millions of Americans, as was true in the 2016 election, love what they see. We find ourselves in this desperate situation because Trump set out, from Day One of his presidency, with the intention of transferring ownership of America’s government from the people to himself.”
There was no precedent for the type of behavior the president displayed over the past four years — and even prior to his election on the campaign trail.
“No American president — from George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy, to the Bush father and son, to Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — ever attempted such an act of subversion,” she wrote.
And now…America waits.
2020 Election
WATCH: Fox News just quit letting Kayleigh McEnany say whatever she wants without a fact-check
As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, and Pennsylvania Wednesday night, President Donald J. Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is onto her next mission: defending the incumbent president's path to 270 electoral votes with frivolous lawsuits.
McEnany appeared on Fox News with Martha MacCallum trying to explain away her violation of the Hatch Act.
"We are fighting for the American people to know sooner rather than later," McEnany began.
2020 Election
Nicolle Wallace: Republicans aren’t expecting Trump to cooperate in a peaceful transition
Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid appeared Wednesday night on MSNBC's The Reid Out to discuss the 2020 presidential election and whether or not President Donald J. Trump would concede to Democratic candidate Joe Biden if the electorate reached the 270 threshold.
Wallace said, "...at the end of the day it looks exceedingly likely they [the Biden campaign] will get more than what they needed and this country’s about to have a change in leadership, and I think that’s just, you know, plan the parade kind of headlines. And I will tell you, on the part of both campaigns, Democrats think that Joe Biden went out today and made his first statement as a president-elect and Republicans are already talking about what Donald Trump will and will not do during the transition."
2020 Election
Trump refused pleas from Republicans to visit Arizona more — because he hated ‘traveling west’: report
On Wednesday, The New York Times published a postmortem of how President Donald Trump's campaign handled Arizona — which is still counting votes but currently shows a lead for Joe Biden — and outlined the reason why he did not visit the state more frequently.
"With Florida looking red early on Tuesday night, President Trump and his advisers thought they were witnessing a repeat of election night 2016, when a victory in Florida foreshadowed a victory over all," reported Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman. "That mirage of victory was pierced when Fox News called Arizona for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. at 11:20 p.m., with just 73 percent of the state’s vote counted."