Biden will need ‘a herculean effort’ to fix Trump’s ’emboldened’ America: report

President Donald J. Trump is a “malignant, narcissist man who occupied the White House for almost four years,” The Washington Post columnist Colbert I. King wrote in her op-ed Wednesday. ” King said that “whether Trump goes or stays is of little moment. He has caused damage to an extent that only a herculean effort by a future president and a dedicated and Constitution-loving Congress can undo.”

Bygones may not be bygones after all the votes are tallied and the victor takes the podium to accept his new fate. Millions of Americans have upended their lives, families, friend circles, and even places of employment in order to defend a man whose actions are literally indefensible.

“To contend that Americans ignited and exploited by Trump really, really, cross my heart and hope to die, don’t regard their fellow Americans as enemies, that they don’t hate other Americans, and that, after the final results, we won’t end up mad at each other? That is imagining an America that doesn’t exist, ” King wrote. “Trump has encouraged Americans to offend each other. He has brought out the worst in us to satisfy his own twisted interests. The outcome of the 2020 election will not settle any of this.”

King further explained, “Trump’s character defects, his disgusting behavior beneath the dignity of the presidency, his contempt for honesty and ethical governance have been on display since he entered the White House in 2017. And millions of Americans, as was true in the 2016 election, love what they see. We find ourselves in this desperate situation because Trump set out, from Day One of his presidency, with the intention of transferring ownership of America’s government from the people to himself.”

There was no precedent for the type of behavior the president displayed over the past four years — and even prior to his election on the campaign trail.

“No American president — from George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy, to the Bush father and son, to Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — ever attempted such an act of subversion,” she wrote.

And now…America waits.