Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr is weaponizing the DOJ to carry out bogus investigations into election fraud: op-ed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Attorney General Bill Barr (screengrab).

According to some, there’s nothing to fear regarding Attorney General Bill Barr’s new memo giving a green light to investigations into the 2020 election. But according to the Washington Post’s Ryan Goodman and Andrew Weissmann, Barr’s memo is a weaponization of law enforcement to carry out “bogus investigations.”

“Barr is, once again, mixing politics and Justice Department policy, permitting the department to be weaponized to try to overturn the results of this election,” Goodman and Weissmann write. “Indeed, Barr states in the memo that he has already authorized election investigations. Watch out for announcements (or leaks) of federal inquests that appear to provide a veneer of substance to bolster Trump and his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani’s empty allegations calling into question the rightful outcome of the election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Goodman and Weissmann, Barr’s new policy isn’t meant for a completed genuine or rigorous investigation of election fraud. It allows the Justice Department to bolster false claims of election fraud by opening “preliminary inquiries” into such allegations in the coming days.

“The predictable result is the launch of several Justice Department inquiries into allegations of “irregularities” with the electoral results that will, only months afterward and far too late, be proved false.”

Read the full article over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Lunacy’: Observers stunned by Trump’s latest all-caps Twitter meltdown

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had yet another all-caps Twitter meltdown on Thursday when he cited a bogus report from One America News that falsely claimed a computer program deliberately deleted votes for the president.

In the tweet, the president promoted a conspiracy theory about Dominion Voting Systems switching Trump votes to Biden votes, which the president says has cost him the 2020 election.

"REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE," the president wrote. "DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Stacey Abrams tells The View the only problems GOP candidates have with Georgia election is that they didn’t win

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Speaking to the co-hosts of "The View" on Thursday, Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams explained that the GOP Senate candidates in Georgia have serious issues with the election, but they're not ones that deal with the count.

She explained that in the past Democrats have ignored runoff elections in the state, but as the Senate majority hangs in the balance, it's possible to win another "Doug Jones" seat if funders and Democrats are willing to do what it takes to win.

"We know that the essential nature of this election changes the future of our country, protects health care, protects access to jobs to protects access to justice," Abrams explained. "We need to remember that Jon Kossoff and Rafael Warnock are the only ways to guarantee Mitch McConnell will pass legislation to renew recovery investment, to help protect jobs for retail workers, the jobs for people suffering going into Christmas or New Year's, not knowing if they can stay in their homes. GASenate.com -- that's the only way we can make certain that the future we need come to fruition with Joe Biden as our president."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

STOP THE TIRES: Thousands of Trump-loving truckers are threatening to strike over Biden’s win

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Just when you thought the world could not get any weirder, with American politics having been reduced to a giant meme of cats chasing dogs, comes this:

A bunch of truckers are threatening a wildcat strike to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. It seems they are convinced that Biden and “his” Green New Deal-- which he doesn’t support -- have officially ushered in End Times.

A private Facebook page called “STOP THE TIRES” has formed overnight with 62,000 members and counting (it was 61,500 when I began writing this). Its stated purpose is to mobilize a nationwide trucking shutdown during the holiday season, apparently embracing that not-altogether-Republican tradition of workers striking in the name of social justice.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE