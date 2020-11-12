Black women and Latinas are poised to start a political revolution — without white women
This election revealed the potential for a powerful women’s coalition going forward. White women won’t be in the forefront, though. Black women and Latinas will lead the charge.Of course, many white women will be involved because of their sheer numbers. But the last two presidential elections have shown that white women as a whole are not as reliable as Black women and Latinas when it comes to voting in our best interest.So, we are prepared to start the revolution without them.The mere thought of Black women and Latinas coming together to chart the course of the country terrifies many in mains…
Don’t underestimate the power of Trump’s cult
On the 40th anniversary of that historic summer moment in 1974 when three Republican politicians marched to the White House to tell President Richard Nixon it was time for him to go, the Arizona Republic published a revealing piece that suddenly looms ominous today.
Reporter Dan Nowicki observed in 2014 how history had misread the role played by two Arizonans-- Senator Barry Goldwater and U.S. House Minority Leader John Rhodes--as well as Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott, R-Pa. Nixon resigned August 9, 1974, the day after their visit to the White House.
“Over the years, Goldwater, Rhodes and Scott have been lionized for their often-exaggerated role in precipitating Nixon's exit,” Nowicki reported. “Actually, Goldwater, Rhodes and Scott did not try to persuade or urge Nixon to resign. They just confirmed to the doomed president the extent to which his support on the Hill had evaporated.
Trump’s ridiculous coup attempt is headed to failure — but it will still hurt democracy in the long run: journalist
As President Trump continues to launch baseless accusations of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, Democratic and Republican election officials across the United States have told The New York Times they uncovered no evidence to support Trump’s claims. Despite his electoral defeat, Trump has not conceded, and his administration is proceeding as though it will continue into a second term, blocking President-elect Joe Biden from accessing government funding and other resources for a smooth transition. “The entire country is trying to figure out: Is this just going to go away?” says Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor at Slate magazine. “Or are we really in this slow-rolling denialist attempt to give this man a second term?”
Trump is officially a loser — and his desperate attempt to steal the election won’t work
Joe Biden has won. He will be our next president.
Normally, the loser of the race would give a gracious concession speech, and accept the results.
That won’t happen this time around, because Donald Trump is a pathological narcissist who will never admit defeat. But there’s no legal requirement for the losing candidate to formally concede - it’s just another tradition Trump will choose to ignore.
He can bluster and protest all he wants, but like it or not, the Constitution and federal law establish a clear timeline of how electoral votes are processed, and when the new president takes office. Here’s how that process normally plays out, how Trump might try to undermine it, and why he is unlikely to succeed.